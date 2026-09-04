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Kagwe wants Coast to turn farm potential into jobs and wealth
Kagwe said Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta could raise output of cassava, cotton, milk, meat, cashew nuts and other agricultural products by three or four times.
Kagwe said Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta could raise output of cassava, cotton, milk, meat, cashew nuts and other agricultural products by three or four times.
Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPBRA) has announced a call for applications for the Partnering in Business with Germany programme. Selected SME executives will receive training, B2B meetings, and a three-week immersion in Germany to support market entry partnerships.