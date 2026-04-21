Court hears short-stay unit where Wahu died lacked licence and guest records

A Nairobi court has been informed that the short-stay unit where socialite Starlet Wahu was found dead had no valid operating licence, with testimony pointing to weak oversight and missing guest records in the facility’s day-to-day operations.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Alexander Muteti, was told that the apartment, used for short-term stays, was running without proper registration compliance, and that the main suspect, John Matara, was checked in without standard verification steps being followed.

Florence Ngina, the owner of the apartment, admitted in court that she did not complete basic booking procedures when Matara arrived. She told the court that key identification details were never captured.

“I did not issue him with a receipt, nor did I record his identification details,” Ngina told the court, adding that the suspect had been directed to the unit by a woman identified only as Jane.

She explained that Matara had been introduced to the facility after expressing interest in a short-term rental with a balcony. Despite the apartment offering room service, she acknowledged that operations were handled informally and without strict monitoring of guests.

The court further heard that the events leading to the discovery of Wahu’s body began when Jane was alerted by a security guard about unusual movement at the apartment. The guard reported that the guest had left the premises in a rushed and unusual manner.

“The guard informed us that the man was leaving in a hurry with only a towel wrapped around his waist,” Ngina said.

Following the alert, Ngina, Jane, another woman identified as Charity, and the security guard went to the apartment. They found the door locked, prompting Ngina to use a spare key to gain access.

Inside the room, they discovered Wahu lying motionless on the floor with visible injuries. The court was told that police were immediately contacted and responded to the scene.

Officers documented the incident before the suspect was later traced and arrested at Mbagathi Hospital. The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary for preservation and examination.

Wahu, who was known as the sister of controversial preacher Victor Kanyari, was found dead at the South B-based short-stay apartment, an incident that has drawn attention to the growing use of unregulated rental spaces in urban areas.

Prosecutors maintain that John Matara is the prime suspect and allege that he attacked her inside the apartment. Investigations are still ongoing as the court continues to hear evidence surrounding the case.

The matter is now in its final stages, with the last witness expected to testify on April 30, 2026, before the court proceeds to submissions and judgment.