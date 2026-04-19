Kabaddi: Defending champions NPS shine in Kilifi

Sports · Shadrack Andenga · April 19, 2026
Kabaddi: Defending champions NPS shine in Kilifi
Brian Ngugi of City Panthers in black, evades a tackle on Saturday at the Sunshine beach during the KKSF national Kabadii League. PHOTO/ NPS Media
In Summary

Speaking to Radio Generation on Sunday while in Nairobi, KKSF Competitions Secretary Perpetual Muthoni Mbutu said activities kicked off on Friday with an intensive technical seminar focusing on Kabaddi coaching, refereeing, and anti-doping protocols.

The National Police Service (NPS) Kabaddi team emerged unbeaten during the two-day national league first leg organised by the Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation (KKSF) at Sunshine Beach in Kilifi County this weekend.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Sunday while in Nairobi, KKSF Competitions Secretary Perpetual Muthoni Mbutu said activities kicked off on Friday with an intensive technical seminar focusing on Kabaddi coaching, refereeing, and anti-doping protocols.

“After Friday’s morning session, it was followed by an afternoon of action in beach Kabaddi games at Sunshine Beach. NPS outshone all the other teams, securing three straight victories against City Panthers, Paradiso, and Rhinos,” Muthoni said.

On Saturday, the action moved to Msumarini Secondary School for the first round of the rectangular-style league, where the NPS men’s team defeated City Panthers 36–28 before clinching a thrilling 40–39 victory over Utawala Elites.

NPS also won the women’s category, beating their only opponents, the National Youth Service (NYS), 61–31.

The team’s dominance highlights the service’s commitment to physical excellence and its Strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (SCSR) of fostering national unity through sport.

“This was a successful outing. The participants practised exactly what was taught during the training seminar,” NPS head coach Amos Kagiri Macharia told Radio Generation on Sunday.

“We have shown significant improvement; having lost to Paradiso in our last encounter, we leave Kilifi unbeaten. Our focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum,” he added.

KKSF now turns its attention to the second leg of the league, which will be held in Kajiado County.

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National Police Service Kenya Kabaddi Sports KKSF

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