Iran, US cite progress in nuclear talks as Hormuz standoff and ceasefire deadline near

WorldView · David Abonyo · April 19, 2026
Iran, US cite progress in nuclear talks as Hormuz standoff and ceasefire deadline near
Ships along the Strait of Hormuz. PHOTOS/Al Jazeera
In Summary

Iran and the United States say negotiations are progressing, but disputes over nuclear limits and control of the Strait of Hormuz remain. Restrictions have reimposed amid renewed maritime tensions as a ceasefire deadline nears.

Iran and the United States say they have made progress in ongoing negotiations, but sharp disagreements persist over nuclear limits and control of the Strait of Hormuz, raising uncertainty as a ceasefire deadline approaches.

US President Donald Trump described the engagements as “very good conversations” while cautioning Tehran against what he termed “blackmail” following renewed restrictions on the vital oil transit route.

Despite signs of diplomatic movement, both sides acknowledged that key gaps remain. Iran’s chief negotiator said discussions had narrowed differences but stressed that a “big distance” still separates the two positions, with only a few major issues left unresolved.

Washington has reportedly proposed a 20-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities, while Tehran is pushing for a shorter freeze of between three and five years.

Tensions escalated after Iran reversed an earlier decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions and asserting control over the waterway. Tehran said the move was a response to a continued U.S. maritime blockade of its ports, which it considers a violation of the ceasefire.

Iran’s leadership warned its naval forces were prepared to respond forcefully to perceived threats.

The developments come as a fragile ceasefire linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran nears expiration. The conflict, now in its eighth week, has killed thousands, expanded into Lebanon, and disrupted global energy flows.

Before the war, the strait carried roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making its closure a major concern for global markets.

Fresh security fears emerged after at least two vessels reported attacks while transiting the strait. India raised alarm after two of its flagged ships came under fire, highlighting the risks faced by international shipping.

Economic pressure is also mounting. Oil prices have fluctuated sharply, and thousands of vessels and seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf awaiting safe passage.

Political stakes are rising in Washington as domestic economic concerns and upcoming midterm elections add urgency to securing a deal before the ceasefire lapses

Tags

United States Donald Trump Iran Strait of Hormuz oil prices Ceasefire maritime security Nuclear talks

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