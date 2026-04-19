Mystery surrounds death of kidnapping suspect in Malindi police custody

Police in Malindi are investigating the death of a 25-year-old suspect who allegedly died by suicide while in custody at Malindi Police Station.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, April 18, 2026, area Police Commander Moses Kosgei said investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

The incident has raised concern among human rights groups, who are questioning how the suspect died while in police custody.

Activists led by Walid Sketty have called on authorities to explain how a detainee could take his own life in a cell, raising suspicion over possible foul play.

"The way we've seen the body, a sharp tool was used on the body. If he killed himself while in custody, why are police not substantiating that through CCTV footage?" Sketty posed.

The deceased, identified as Lucky Okoth, was a key suspect in an abduction case reported earlier this week involving a 17-year-old girl in Malindi sub-county.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer at GK Prison Malindi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance.

“What began as a missing person report quickly escalated into a confirmed abduction case after the suspect, later identified as Lucky Okoth, contacted the family demanding a ransom of Sh 200,000 while issuing threats to harm the victim. The suspect even allowed the girl to speak directly with her parent, confirming she was in captivity,” the DCI said.

Detectives later traced the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi, where he was arrested in a multi-agency operation involving officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and Malindi sub-county.

The girl was successfully rescued during the operation and reunited with her family before being taken to hospital for medical examination.

Police say investigations are ongoing into both the abduction case and the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death in custody.