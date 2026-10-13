IMF warns prolonged oil supply disruption could trigger fresh price shocks
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
The President made the remarks while travelling to Texas for the Republican Party's first-ever midterm election convention, with control of Congress at stake in the November 3 polls.
The Monetary Policy Committee said the global economic outlook has weakened, with growth now expected to come in at 3.0 per cent in 2026 compared to 3.5 per cent recorded in 2025.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the motorists' lobby described EPRA's decision as "an economic betrayal of Kenyans", arguing that it was the second consecutive monthly review in which motorists had been denied the full benefit of favourable international oil prices.
Mbadi pointed to ongoing interventions aimed at shielding households from fuel-related shocks, including stabilisation measures introduced in April 2026.
Ecobank’s Mohamed Souleymane says the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates at 3.5%–3.75% offers short-term stability for Kenya. He warns that Middle East tensions and oil volatility could still pressure inflation, currencies and fuel costs.
Brent crude rose by 5.4% to $95.27 (£70.62) a barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 5.9% to $88.79, reflecting sharp investor reactions to fresh disruptions in the Middle East.
Iran and the United States say negotiations are progressing, but disputes over nuclear limits and control of the Strait of Hormuz remain. Restrictions have reimposed amid renewed maritime tensions as a ceasefire deadline nears.
Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana says Kenya lacks strategic oil reserves, relying on about 20 days of commercial fuel stocks. He plans a Senate motion to fund 90-day storage infrastructure.
Kenya’s inflation remained under control in March, coming in at 4.4 percent. This is below the midpoint of the official target band of 5±2.5 percent. The MPC linked the lower inflation to reduced prices of key processed foods, including sugar and maize flour, which helped ease pressure on households.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the temporary suspension of attacks on Iran, saying it would last two weeks to allow negotiations to be finalized, provided Tehran guarantees safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
The sharp market reaction followed a strongly worded social media post by Trump on Sunday, in which he warned that the United States would target critical Iranian infrastructure if ships were not allowed safe passage through the vital shipping lane by Tuesday.
Speaking at a youth rally, Sonko said the cost of oil had surged to levels far beyond government projections, placing significant strain on public finances.
Energy executive Mohamud Salat says global fuel crises can spur innovation and cleaner alternatives, but warns Kenya’s weak refining capacity and stalled Turkana oil plans limit long-term gains.
In a post on X on Thursday, he highlighted the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a particular concern, noting it is “choking the movement of oil, gas & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season.”
The ongoing war in Iran has disrupted global oil supplies, pushing crude prices higher and increasing fuel costs. Geopolitical analysts warn that oil prices could remain high for years as markets struggle to recover.
Asian stock markets mostly declined amid uncertainty, while governments and diplomats seek ways to ensure safe tanker passage through the strategic waterway, a key route for global energy supplies.
Global oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel amid a Middle East war involving Iran, the US and Israel, raising inflation risks and energy costs for households and businesses worldwide.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Okango said Kenyans in the Middle East are already anxious, though the government has moved to provide support.
According to provisional data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), imports between January and April 2025 amounted to Sh882.16 billion, a 3.63 percent decrease compared to Sh915.43 billion in the same period last year.