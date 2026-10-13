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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

oil prices

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during past function. PHOTO/Kenya Banking Insights
Business

CBK retains 8.75pc lending base rate as Middle East conflict lifts oil

Kenya’s inflation remained under control in March, coming in at 4.4 percent. This is below the midpoint of the official target band of 5±2.5 percent. The MPC linked the lower inflation to reduced prices of key processed foods, including sugar and maize flour, which helped ease pressure on households.

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