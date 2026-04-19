Gaucho appointed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board as Nairobi health boards reconstituted

News · David Abonyo · April 19, 2026
Gaucho appointed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board as Nairobi health boards reconstituted
Political activist Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho.PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Political activist Calvince Okoth, known as Gaucho, has been appointed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Board. Nairobi health boards were reconstituted for three years from April 16, 2026, replacing previous members.

Political activist Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has been appointed as a member of the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Board.

The appointment, made by the Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health, Suzanne Silantoi, takes effect from April 16, 2026, for a three-year term as part of the newly constituted Level 4 and Level 5 hospital boards.

The move also revokes all previous board appointments, ushering in a fresh lineup across Nairobi’s public health facilities.

The changes were announced in a gazette notice issued under the County Governments Act and the Facilities Improvement Financing Act.

According to the notice, the appointments were made “in exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 (j) of the Facilities Improvements Financing Act, 2023,” with the County Executive Committee Member for Health Services appointing members to various hospital management boards.

Okoth joins a new team at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital led by Chairperson Dr. Elvis Meli, alongside other members including Dr. Chama Nzai, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Knight Medza Kaingu, and Abdalla Ali. His inclusion marks a notable entry of a political activist into the governance structure of one of Nairobi’s busiest public health facilities.

The gazette notice outlines a broader restructuring across multiple health institutions in the county, including Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mutuini Hospital, and several sub-county facilities. Each board comprises a chairperson and members tasked with overseeing hospital management and service delivery.

In the notice, it is stated that the appointments are “with effect from 16th April 2026, for a term of three (3) years,” signaling a new phase in the administration of Nairobi’s Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals.

The directive also formally ends the tenure of previous board members. “All previous appointments to the Boards of Level 4 and Level 5 Hospital Management Boards within Nairobi City County stand revoked,” the notice read.

The reconstitution of the boards is expected to strengthen oversight, improve accountability, and enhance service delivery across Nairobi’s public health facilities, as the county government moves to implement reforms in the health sector.

Tags

2023 Suzanne Silantoi Nairobi City County Level 5 hospitals hospital boards Calvince Okoth Level 4 hospitals

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

EU nations agree to long-term freeze on Russian assets to support Ukraine

Dec 13, 2025
KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

KUCO says strike unavoidable as Ministry fails to sign court-backed CBA

Dec 19, 2025
SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

SHA partners with Kenya Rugby Union to offer full health coverage to athletes

Oct 9, 2025
Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Ruto, Uhuru, and Obasanjo lead dignitaries at Raila’s funeral in Bondo

Oct 19, 2025
Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Sakaja confirms 24-Hour flood mitigation measures across Nairobi

Mar 7, 2026
KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

KNEC to scrap 70 TVET courses by November 2025

May 22, 2025
Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Mombasa records two Mpox deaths as cases rise sharply

Jul 12, 2025
Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

Liverpool sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong

May 30, 2025
Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Strait of Hormuz crisis could disrupt 20% of global oil supply, warns Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud

Mar 30, 2026
Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Woman arrested, suspected cannabis seized in Limuru bus stop operation

Feb 25, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.