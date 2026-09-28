Nairobi revenue rises but financial pressures persist, Controller of Budget says
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said on Tuesday that the park belonged to city residents and that its reopening was part of efforts to reclaim and revitalise public spaces across the capital.
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alai said the financial dependence of MCAs on governors leaves them with little recourse when their salaries are delayed, despite their constitutional role of scrutinising county governments.
The bodies were admitted between April 2025 and February 2026, according to the notice. The list mainly contains adult men, but also has women and a number of bodies whose identities have not been established.
President William Ruto announced the country’s nuclear power programme on March 25 during the International Conference on Nuclear Energy held in Nairobi.
The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, however, stood by his decision to support Gachagua's impeachment, saying he had valid reasons for doing so and that nothing had changed since then.
The case arose from a contract signed on March 6, 2020, in which Technobrain (Kenya) Ltd was awarded a Sh847.2 million tender to supply, install and maintain the Integrated City Revenue Management System (ICMS) for Nairobi City County.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Authority said pedestrian safety remains a major concern, noting that pedestrians accounted for 38 per cent of all road traffic crashes recorded as of June 30, 2026.
The report, covering the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years, says the county expanded its legal department in 2025 by hiring 60 more advocates. The recruitment raised the number of in-house lawyers to 84 as Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration sought to reduce spending on outsourced legal services and deal with rising legal costs.
The warrant was vacated after Osike appeared before the court through his lawyer, Mutea Muthuri, who told the court that his client had been unwell and was therefore unable to attend the last mention of the case.
According to the Governor, the increased capacity at Ruai and Kariobangi will allow the county to treat more wastewater, reducing illegal sewage discharges that have for years polluted Nairobi's rivers and surrounding environment.
The decision was reached after a site inspection led by Secretary for Internal Security Thomas Sakah, who headed a multi-agency technical team tasked with assessing whether the station was suitable for the project.
The breakthrough came after Kerich and Kwengu and Company Advocates informed the court on Thursday that they had agreed on a payment plan to settle the long-running debt. As part of the arrangement, Kerich paid Sh30 million, with the remaining amount set to be cleared according to a schedule presented before the court.
The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.
The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) says charges against Nairobi City County’s Urban Planning Technical Committee members should be based on individual evidence, not “blanket” liability, after the South C collapse.
KARA, AAK, KIP and IEK have asked the ODPP to review charges against Nairobi City County’s Urban Planning Technical Committee members linked to the Manzil Towers collapse, arguing technical input is advisory and lacks final approval authority.
Appearing before the committee on Wednesday, the CS said the energy sector must urgently modernise its systems to respond to increasing climate threats such as floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms, wildfires and extreme winds.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino criticised Nairobi City County enforcement against hawkers, saying crackdowns and relocations reduce traders’ access to customers. He called for dialogue and suggested integrating markets with transport drop-off points.
According to a recently published report, delayed disbursements, disputes over national versus county government functions, and inconsistencies in the application of revenue-sharing formulas are some of the notable challenges that have undermined the allocation process.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reassigned Chief Officers across Lands, ICT and Infrastructure, Mobility, Public Works, Medical Services, and Gender and Inclusivity. The changes take immediate effect under a circular dated April 24, 2026.
Political activist Calvince Okoth, known as Gaucho, has been appointed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Board. Nairobi health boards were reconstituted for three years from April 16, 2026, replacing previous members.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told Parliament that the plan, anchored under the Nairobi Rising Programme, is designed to deliver a coordinated and climate-resilient transformation of the capital’s urban systems.
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi has defended the Nairobi–National Government Cooperation Framework before senators, insisting it is constitutional, not a takeover, and aims to improve key services in the capital.
Speaking on Monday after the second sitting of the Joint Implementation Committee on the Cooperation Agreement between the National Government and Nairobi City County Government, Sakaja expressed solidarity with affected families, assuring them of the county support.
Speaking during an inspection tour of the construction of two 27-kilometre sewer lines on both sides of the river, the President said the project would deliver a long-overdue facelift for the city while significantly improving public health and environmental standards.
Mudavadi acknowledged that Nairobi has long enjoyed hub status, hosting regional headquarters, diplomatic missions and international organisations. However, he warned that intensifying competition from other African cities posed a direct challenge to that position.
The proposed Metropolitan Police Unit is expected to provide a specialised, coordinated security presence tailored to the unique demands of the capital, which hosts key government institutions, diplomatic missions, international organizations and major commercial hubs.
Framing the deal as a model of cooperative governance, Sakaja emphasised that the arrangement does not amount to a transfer of functions from the county to the national government, but rather a partnership consistent with the Constitution.
The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations has endorsed the Ombudsman’s report on illegal developments in Nairobi, urging swift prosecutions, sanctions and planning reforms to restore accountability in urban governance.