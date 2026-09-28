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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi City County

City Hall cuts legal costs, saves Sh8.48bn through internal lawyers
Nairobi

City Hall cuts legal costs, saves Sh8.48bn through internal lawyers

The report, covering the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years, says the county expanded its legal department in 2025 by hiring 60 more advocates. The recruitment raised the number of in-house lawyers to 84 as Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration sought to reduce spending on outsourced legal services and deal with rising legal costs.

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President William Ruto speaking at State House, Nairobi on February 17, 2026/PCS
News

Ruto orders creation of Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit

The proposed Metropolitan Police Unit is expected to provide a specialised, coordinated security presence tailored to the unique demands of the capital, which hosts key government institutions, diplomatic missions, international organizations and major commercial hubs.

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