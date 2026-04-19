African Union warns Israel envoy to Somaliland could undermine Somalia’s sovereignty

WorldView · David Abonyo · April 19, 2026
African Union warns Israel envoy to Somaliland could undermine Somalia’s sovereignty
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf speaking at the 51st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) on January 12, 2026 PHOTO/AU
In Summary

The AU reaffirmed that it does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state and stressed that any unilateral recognition is “null and void.” It cautioned that such actions risk destabilizing the region, while reiterating its commitment to supporting Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

The African Union Commission has strongly condemned reports that Israel plans to appoint a diplomatic envoy to Somaliland, warning the move undermines Somalia’s sovereignty.

The AU reaffirmed that it does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state and stressed that any unilateral recognition is “null and void.” It cautioned that such actions risk destabilizing the region, while reiterating its commitment to supporting Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission said it “expresses deep concern and strongly condemns reports of Israel’s decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to the so-called ‘Somaliland,’” signaling firm opposition to any steps that could be interpreted as recognition of the breakaway region.

The AU emphasized its longstanding position on Somalia’s territorial integrity, stating that it maintains “unwavering respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Somalia, in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the African Union and international law.”

It further reiterated that “the Union does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state,” aligning with its broader policy of preserving existing national borders across the continent.

Citing previous resolutions, the Commission recalled the communiqué of the 1324th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council held on January 6, 2026. It warned that “any unilateral recognition of Somaliland is null and void,” cautioning that such actions could have far-reaching implications for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The AU also raised concerns about the potential consequences of external involvement in the matter, noting that recognition or engagement outside established frameworks could “undermine regional stability.”

The Horn of Africa remains a sensitive geopolitical region, with ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening governance and security in Somalia.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Commission stated that the African Union “remains committed to supporting Somalia’s peace, governance, and national cohesion.”

It underscored the importance of coordinated international support that respects Somalia’s sovereignty and contributes to long-term stability.

The statement follows Israel’s appointment of senior diplomat Michael Lotem as its first-ever ambassador to the self-declared Republic of Somaliland on April 15, a move that has triggered regional and international diplomatic backlash.

Lotem, who recently completed a three-year posting as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles, will serve in a non-resident capacity based in Jerusalem while managing relations through visits and engagements, with reports noting that “the posting will initially be non-resident… managing the bilateral relationship through visits and direct engagement.”

Somalia strongly condemned the move, reiterating that it “categorically rejects any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition on any part of what it still considers its territory,” warning that “such actions risk destabilizing regional progress and emboldening divisive narratives.”

A joint statement by several countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Indonesia also criticized the decision, describing it as a “flagrant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.”

Israel, which recognized Somaliland in December 2025, has defended its engagement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating, “The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology and economy.”

Tags

African Union Somalia Somaliland territorial integrity Horn of Africa. international law Diplomatic envoy

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