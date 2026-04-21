KUCCPS opens 31 KMTC health courses as college moves services online

Education and Career · Bradley Bosire · April 21, 2026
KUCCPS opens 31 KMTC health courses as college moves services online
In Summary

At the same time, KMTC has announced that requests for deferment of studies, change of course, and campus transfers will now be handled strictly through its online admissions system, marking a full shift to digital processing.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has introduced a fully digital system for handling student requests at the same time the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for a new intake covering multiple medical training programmes across the country.

The intake targets candidates interested in pursuing careers in the health sector through certificate and diploma courses offered in accredited institutions, with applications now officially underway.

The programmes available include Certificate in Community Health Assistant, Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician, Certificate in Health Insurance Management, Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology, Certificate in Medical Engineering, Certificate in Nutrition and Dietetics, Certificate in Orthopedic Trauma Medicine, Certificate in Public Health, Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Diploma in Community Health, Diploma in Community Oral Health, Diploma in Dental Technology, Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology, Diploma in Health Counselling, Diploma in Health Insurance Management, Diploma in Health Promotion, Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology, Diploma in Medical Engineering, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences and Diploma in Medical Social Work.

Other courses include Diploma in Mortuary Science, Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Diploma in Optometry, Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic and Trauma Medicine, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Radiography and Imaging, and Diploma in Speech and Language Therapy, all under the Health Sciences and Related category.

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the KUCCPS portal before the May 6, 2026 deadline.

At the same time, KMTC has announced that requests for deferment of studies, change of course, and campus transfers will now be handled strictly through its online admissions system, marking a full shift to digital processing.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the institution confirmed that all such requests will no longer be handled physically.

"KMTC informs all applicants that requests for a change of campus, a change of course, or a deferment of studies are now submitted through the official KMTC admissions portal," the institution said.

Under the new system, applicants are expected to log in using their credentials, access the dropdown menu on the top left of the portal, select the required service, fill in the details, and submit their request.

KMTC noted that submitted applications will remain marked as “submitted” while awaiting review, after which applicants will receive SMS updates confirming whether their request has been approved or rejected.

The institution further clarified that approval for course or campus changes will depend on available space in the selected programme or institution, meaning not all applications will be successful.

It also announced that deferment applications for the September 2026 intake are currently closed, advising students to consider other available options.

At the same time, KMTC cautioned applicants to rely only on official communication channels, warning that fake admission letters are in circulation and urging students to report any suspicious documents.

Tags

KUCCPS KMTC digital system change of course

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Apr 21, 2026
Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Apr 21, 2026
MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Apr 21, 2026
First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

Apr 21, 2026
Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Apr 21, 2026
14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Apr 21, 2026
Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Apr 21, 2026
Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Apr 21, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.