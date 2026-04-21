KUCCPS opens 31 KMTC health courses as college moves services online

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has introduced a fully digital system for handling student requests at the same time the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for a new intake covering multiple medical training programmes across the country.

The intake targets candidates interested in pursuing careers in the health sector through certificate and diploma courses offered in accredited institutions, with applications now officially underway.

The programmes available include Certificate in Community Health Assistant, Certificate in Emergency Medical Technician, Certificate in Health Insurance Management, Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology, Certificate in Medical Engineering, Certificate in Nutrition and Dietetics, Certificate in Orthopedic Trauma Medicine, Certificate in Public Health, Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Diploma in Community Health, Diploma in Community Oral Health, Diploma in Dental Technology, Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology, Diploma in Health Counselling, Diploma in Health Insurance Management, Diploma in Health Promotion, Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology, Diploma in Medical Engineering, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences and Diploma in Medical Social Work.

Other courses include Diploma in Mortuary Science, Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Diploma in Optometry, Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic and Trauma Medicine, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Radiography and Imaging, and Diploma in Speech and Language Therapy, all under the Health Sciences and Related category.

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the KUCCPS portal before the May 6, 2026 deadline.

At the same time, KMTC has announced that requests for deferment of studies, change of course, and campus transfers will now be handled strictly through its online admissions system, marking a full shift to digital processing.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the institution confirmed that all such requests will no longer be handled physically.

"KMTC informs all applicants that requests for a change of campus, a change of course, or a deferment of studies are now submitted through the official KMTC admissions portal," the institution said.

Under the new system, applicants are expected to log in using their credentials, access the dropdown menu on the top left of the portal, select the required service, fill in the details, and submit their request.

KMTC noted that submitted applications will remain marked as “submitted” while awaiting review, after which applicants will receive SMS updates confirming whether their request has been approved or rejected.

The institution further clarified that approval for course or campus changes will depend on available space in the selected programme or institution, meaning not all applications will be successful.

It also announced that deferment applications for the September 2026 intake are currently closed, advising students to consider other available options.

At the same time, KMTC cautioned applicants to rely only on official communication channels, warning that fake admission letters are in circulation and urging students to report any suspicious documents.