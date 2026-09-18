MPs demand answers over Sh500 million KUCCPS debt
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Mercy Wahome told the National Assembly Education Committee that the unpaid amount had affected the agency’s ability to meet its revenue target.
The opportunity targets students who missed the earlier application window and those seeking to join KMTC for professional training in healthcare-related fields
The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated August 28, 2026, affect several public institutions, including the National Research Fund (NRF), National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board
If approved, the new authority would become the only agency responsible for student loans, scholarships and public funding for universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
A major proposal contained in the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill is the formation of the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which will combine the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the Universities Fund Board and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Funding Board into one institution
Appearing before the Senate National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities Committee, Ogamba said an assessment by the government showed the funding framework had not achieved its intended purpose.
For applicants already in employment or those seeking to upgrade their professional qualifications, KMTC said applications for in-service and upgrading programmes are being handled separately through the institution's admissions portal
In a statement on Wednesday, Odhiambo said the announcement raises legitimate questions about affordability and sustainability, particularly because it comes months before the 2027 General Election.
The agency explained that transfers will be processed subject to applicants meeting the required programme cut-off points and the availability of vacancies in the institutions they wish to join
Figures released by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) show that Kenyatta University received 11,224 students, the highest among all public universities.
The funding model, rolled out after President William Ruto took office, is now facing its toughest challenge since its introduction. Official figures show university admissions have grown from about 70,000 students in 2017 to 202,133 placed this year, an increase of more than 300 per cent in less than a decade.
Speaking during the release of the placement results, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the move is intended to provide students with sufficient time to make informed decisions about their academic and career paths before reporting to their respective institutions.
Speaking during the release of the 2026/2027 Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placement results, Ogamba said 8,915 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examinations opted for non-degree courses in tertiary institutions instead of pursuing degree programmes.
KUCCPS does not issue admission letters or joining documents. The responsibility of providing these documents lies with individual institutions where students have been placed. The letters will contain important details such as reporting dates, fee structures and other requirements needed before admission.
Candidates will access their placement details through the KUCCPS portal using their KCSE index numbers. Once they confirm their placements, universities and colleges will begin issuing admission letters and joining instructions.
The allocation is part of ongoing efforts to expand access to higher education and will benefit students admitted to public universities in 2023, 2024, and 2025
Unlike the 8-4-4 system, where university placement is mainly determined by KCSE results, the new approach will focus on specialised pathways chosen by students during senior school.
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome said candidates who have already been placed have been informed through SMS and the KUCCPS online portal.
Applicants have been advised to safely keep their payment reference numbers, which will be required for any future revisions or follow-ups during the placement process.
According to the Auditor-General, Sh74,721,240 was disbursed to 452 students enrolled in various TVET institutions. However, the audit raised concerns over the absence of clear records confirming how the beneficiaries were verified before receiving the funds.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)on Friday, April 24, told Kenyans who scored Grade E in their KCSE between 2000 and 2025 that qualify to apply for government-sponsored courses.
At the same time, KMTC has announced that requests for deferment of studies, change of course, and campus transfers will now be handled strictly through its online admissions system, marking a full shift to digital processing.
The centres have been set up in selected universities, technical training institutions and colleges across the country to improve access to assistance for students in different regions.
Applicants are required to visit the KUCCPS website and select the student portal under the portals section. Once on the platform, they should create an account by filling in the required details.
According to the placement agency, the move follows a collaboration with the training institution aimed at widening access to professional courses in hospitality and tourism, which are widely recognised across the globe.
The programmes are offered in National Polytechnics, Technical Training Institutes, Institutes of Science and Technology, and other accredited technical colleges.
According to Ministry of Education data, approximately 270,000 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam achieved grades that qualify them for direct university entry. The placement process will allow these students to choose from degree, diploma, and technical programmes across public institutions.
The placement agency encouraged applicants to ensure they meet the set qualifications before completing the process online.
To qualify for the diploma, applicants must have attained at least a C plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.