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Radio Generation Kenya

KUCCPS

Cabinet Secretaries make fresh board appointments across state agencies
News

Cabinet Secretaries make fresh board appointments across state agencies

The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated August 28, 2026, affect several public institutions, including the National Research Fund (NRF), National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board

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KMTC opens September 2026 intake applications
News

KMTC opens September 2026 intake applications

For applicants already in employment or those seeking to upgrade their professional qualifications, KMTC said applications for in-service and upgrading programmes are being handled separately through the institution's admissions portal

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Higher education faces funding strain after record student placements
Education and Career

Higher education faces funding strain after record student placements

The funding model, rolled out after President William Ruto took office, is now facing its toughest challenge since its introduction. Official figures show university admissions have grown from about 70,000 students in 2017 to 202,133 placed this year, an increase of more than 300 per cent in less than a decade.

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8,915 University-qualified students opt for TVET courses instead of degrees - Ogamba
Education and Career

8,915 University-qualified students opt for TVET courses instead of degrees - Ogamba

Speaking during the release of the 2026/2027 Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placement results, Ogamba said 8,915 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examinations opted for non-degree courses in tertiary institutions instead of pursuing degree programmes.

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KUCCPS prepares for 2026/2027 university placement portal launch
Education and Career

KUCCPS prepares for 2026/2027 university placement portal launch

According to Ministry of Education data, approximately 270,000 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam achieved grades that qualify them for direct university entry. The placement process will allow these students to choose from degree, diploma, and technical programmes across public institutions.

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