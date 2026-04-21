CS Chirchir’s father, Edwin Koech is dead

News · Bradley Bosire · April 21, 2026
CS Chirchir’s father, Edwin Koech is dead
Transport CS Davis Chirchir's father Edwin Koech. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Mzee Koech is being remembered as a committed Christian who lived by strong family principles and invested much of his time in community upliftment. He is said to have supported education initiatives and contributed to the development of social amenities, including schools that served local residents.

The family of Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir is mourning the death of their father, Mzee Edwin Koech, whose passing was confirmed on Tuesday, April 21. The announcement has drawn messages of sympathy from leaders across government who described him as a steady guiding figure known for his values, mentorship, and service to the community.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Bitok and Interior Cabinet Secretary Raymond Omollo were among those who sent their condolences, highlighting the late Koech’s role in shaping lives both within and outside his family circle.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to CS for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, and his family following the passing of his father, Mzee Edwin Koech,” Bitok said while expressing his condolences.

He added, “Mzee Koech stood as a strong and dependable pillar, whose guidance and wisdom shaped many beyond his immediate family.”

Mzee Koech is being remembered as a committed Christian who lived by strong family principles and invested much of his time in community upliftment. He is said to have supported education initiatives and contributed to the development of social amenities, including schools that served local residents.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot joined other leaders in mourning, describing the late Koech as a man whose influence reached beyond his home and who guided many through his wisdom and experience.

Former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter also sent his condolences, recalling the late Koech’s generosity and his dedication to supporting those around him.

"Arap Koech gave generously of his time, resources, and counsel to uplift those around him. The lives he touched and the developments he championed in his community stand as a lasting tribute to a man who believed in the power of giving back," Keter stated.

The body of Mzee Koech has been moved to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi as the family begins preparations for his final send-off. However, they are yet to announce burial arrangements or share further details on his passing.

The loss comes shortly after another bereavement in political circles following the death of Mzee Eliud Nyikal Okaka, father to the National Assembly Health Committee Chairperson and Seme MP, who passed away on April 12.

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tributes CS ChirChir Lee Funeral Home Mzee Koech

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