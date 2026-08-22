Former High Court Judge Joseph Mbalu Mutava dies
His death was confirmed by former Machakos Senator and Parliamentary Service Commission Commissioner Johnson Muthama, who described the former judge as a close family friend.
His death was confirmed by former Machakos Senator and Parliamentary Service Commission Commissioner Johnson Muthama, who described the former judge as a close family friend.
In a statement shared on X on Saturday, Museveni said Gen Ali died at Nakasero Hospital at 4 p.m., describing him as a dedicated soldier, political leader and accomplished farmer whose service to Uganda spanned several decades.
Dr Obwaka died on May 1, 2026, at 7 pm after being rushed to The Nairobi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on arrival.
Mzee Koech is being remembered as a committed Christian who lived by strong family principles and invested much of his time in community upliftment. He is said to have supported education initiatives and contributed to the development of social amenities, including schools that served local residents.
Political leaders from across the divide have described his passing as shocking and painful, remembering him as a fearless and outspoken defender of his constituents.
President Ruto described Beryl as a distinguished professional and a pioneering woman whose work left a lasting impact across Africa. He recalled her early career in Zimbabwe during the 1980s, noting that “her expertise and commitment contributed to transformative urban development.”
The President described her as a bold and courageous leader who devoted her life to public service and advancing the role of women in politics and leadership.