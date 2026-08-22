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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

tributes

CS Chirchir’s father, Edwin Koech is dead
News

CS Chirchir’s father, Edwin Koech is dead

Mzee Koech is being remembered as a committed Christian who lived by strong family principles and invested much of his time in community upliftment. He is said to have supported education initiatives and contributed to the development of social amenities, including schools that served local residents.

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