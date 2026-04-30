Iran seeks lasting peace, not ceasefire, CS Mudavadi discloses

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi turned a funeral service in Bomet County into an unexpected diplomatic disclosure after revealing that he had received a phone call from Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who conveyed Tehran’s position that it is pushing for full peace instead of a temporary ceasefire in its conflict with Israel.

Mudavadi told mourners attending the memorial service for the father of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir that he had already briefed President William Ruto on the conversation during the same event.

“Mr. President, when we were sitting there with you, I told you that yesterday I had the opportunity to receive a call from the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aghrachi,” Mudavadi said on Thursday.

He explained that the message from the Iranian side was clear on what they expect from any resolution process.

“And when he called, he spoke and said there were two things, which they knew were very important. He says that Iran does not want a ceasefire, but they want complete peace.”

From the discussion, Iran maintained that stopping hostilities alone would not be enough unless it leads to a lasting settlement that ends the conflict entirely.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi is said to have emphasized that position during the call, which Mudavadi described as focused on broader regional stability.

The remarks come at a time when Iran remains engaged in a prolonged conflict with Israel, which has escalated since February 28 and drawn in strong backing from the United States, deepening tensions in the Middle East.

Efforts to mediate the crisis, including talks under the Islamabad Talks framework led by Pakistan, have not yielded progress, with negotiations between the sides stalling.

The conflict has also disrupted key global shipping routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 21 per cent of global maritime trade, mainly oil shipments. The disruption has contributed to rising fuel prices and wider economic pressure affecting several developing countries.

The Embassy of Iran in Kenya also confirmed that the conversation between the two officials covered regional developments and bilateral relations.

The embassy said the Iranian foreign minister later briefed his diplomatic counterpart on the engagement with Kenya’s leadership.

“FM Araghchi and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi held a productive phone call today to discuss regional developments,” the embassy stated.

Adding, “The Iranian FM briefed his counterpart on the status of ongoing negotiations; PCS Mudavadi welcomed the progress and expressed his hopes for lasting peace.”

Kenya’s trade relations with Iran also formed part of the broader diplomatic context, with exports valued at about Sh6.458 billion, mainly tea, while imports stand at roughly Sh2.32 billion, largely petroleum products, with projections showing possible growth of around 18 per cent in coming years.

President William Ruto attended the memorial service where Mudavadi made the disclosure, alongside other senior government officials.

Davis Chirchir, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, was present during the ceremony held in honour of his late father.