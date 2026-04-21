14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

An international manhunt has been intensified after authorities confirmed that a large number of suspects linked to the violent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu are believed to have escaped into a neighbouring country, slowing down efforts to complete arrests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Tuesday that security agencies are now working with counterparts across the border to track the suspects, saying they will be arrested once they return to the country.

He added that three suspects have already surrendered, while others fled shortly after the incident.

“What happened to the Osotsi issue is that the DCI circulated the pictures. Three of them presented themselves. The rest of the 13 or 14 ran out of the country to the neighbouring country, but the IG and the DCI are on them, working with the authorities in the neighbouring country. And we will arrest all of them eventually. As soon as they step into this country, they will all be arrested, and I hope that will be the first example to show that violence doesn’t pay,” he said.

Murkomen further noted that political activity sometimes creates a situation where criminal groups and political supporters mix, making it difficult for security agencies to act early. He also urged leaders to engage in wider discussions on peaceful political competition.

The attack on Godfrey Osotsi was captured on CCTV at a Kisumu hotel, showing a group of individuals surrounding him inside a café-like setting before launching a coordinated assault. He was pushed to the ground, repeatedly beaten, and briefly dragged as others blocked escape routes. Blood stains were later seen at the scene.

He was later rescued after hotel staff and other patrons intervened to stop the attack. He was then airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Three suspects have already been charged in court. They include Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27), both from Nyalenda, and Eric Otieno alias Dude (39) from Manyatta.

Prosecutors told the court that Sh10,000 and a Samsung phone were stolen from the senator during the April 8 attack. Another victim also lost a phone worth Sh40,000. The suspects denied the charges and were released on a Sh1 million bond each. The case is set for mention on May 6, 2026.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the arrests were made following intelligence reports and public tips.

The agency thanked members of the public for sharing information and urged continued cooperation as investigations continue.

Investigators, however, said the motive behind the attack has not yet been established despite reviewing CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the incident, describing it as alarming and calling for swift action.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the attack reflects a worrying pattern of organised intimidation.

“This is a clearly coordinated and organised pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega Rally,” Orengo said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino blamed the Ministry of Interior for alleged failure to prevent violence, while Suna East MP Junet Mohamed called for immediate arrests.

“I condemn the dastardly assault on Vihiga County Senator Hon. Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu. Those who planned the attack, alongside those who carried it out, must be quickly arrested and arraigned in a court of law,” Junet said.

Osotsi has maintained that the incident was an assassination attempt and raised concerns over how the investigation is being handled, saying some suspects remain at large or within court processes.

Security agencies say operations are ongoing as they pursue the remaining suspects believed to have fled the country.