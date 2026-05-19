Fuel strike suspended for seven days as government opens talks with matatu operators

News · Chrispho Owuor ·
Fuel strike suspended for seven days as government opens talks with matatu operators
Chairperson of the Tour Guide Association, Kennedy Kaunda, flanked by Energy CS, Opiyo Wandayi, Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Nairobi Governor during a media briefing on suspending the fuel protests, on May 19, 2026. PHOTO/NCCG
In Summary

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the decision followed agreement that urgent high-level talks were necessary to address grievances raised by matatu operators and restore normal transport operations.

A nationwide strike by public transport operators over fuel prices has been put on hold for seven days after government officials and stakeholders reached an agreement to open fresh negotiations aimed at resolving the dispute that had disrupted transport services and left commuters stranded in several parts of the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the decision followed consultations between government representatives and players in the public transport sector, noting that urgent talks were needed to address concerns raised by operators and to restore normal movement of people and goods.

He explained that the discussions brought together officials from different government offices and representatives from the transport sector, saying the aim was to create room for dialogue and avoid further disruption to the economy.

“I’m making a statement on behalf of the government of Kenya representatives who are really cutting across various ministries, the city governor, who is present here, and the stakeholders who are standing behind me, who are from the public transport sector, which is really across the board,” he said on Tuesday.

Murkomen said the decision to pause the strike was also influenced by the need to hold structured discussions within the week, especially as fuel prices continue to be affected by global developments linked to tensions in the Middle East and rising cost pressures.

He added that further consultations with public service vehicle operators will take place within the suspension period, with both sides expected to explore possible measures to ease pressure on transport operators and commuters.

“There was need for negotiations with the stakeholders at a high level and they will take place within the next one week,” Murkomen said.

He further noted that the temporary suspension was necessary to prevent continued disruption while allowing dialogue to continue in a more structured way.

“The strike to be suspended for one week to provide an avenue for consultations,” he said.

The talks come as the government and transport stakeholders seek long-term solutions to the ongoing fuel price dispute, which has been worsened by global supply challenges and rising living costs across the country.

A follow-up meeting with public service vehicle operators is expected within the suspension period as discussions continue on measures aimed at easing pressure on transport operators and commuters.

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CS Murkomen transport stakeholders fuel strike

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