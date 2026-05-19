KNCHR calls for urgent probe into deaths, violence during fuel strike

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for swift investigations into deaths, injuries and widespread destruction reported during Monday’s Transport Sector Fuel Strike, as concerns grow over alleged excessive use of force by police and rising cases of violence, looting and arrests across the country.

In a statement released on May 18, 2026, the rights body said it had received reports of at least four fatalities alongside multiple injuries, arrests, arson incidents and extensive destruction of property in different parts of the country linked to the unrest.

“The Commission has received reports of at least four (4) fatalities, multiple injuries, arrests, looting, arson, and destruction of property of unknown value in various parts of the country,” KNCHR said.

KNCHR noted that the strike initially began in a calm manner in the morning hours but later turned violent as tensions escalated in several areas.

“While the fuel strike commenced peacefully in the early morning hours, the situation quickly degenerated when the strike transformed into violent protests marked by road barricades using boulders and bonfires, burning tyres, and attacks by marauding gangs targeting innocent motorists and members of the public,” the statement read.

According to the Commission, the turn of events disrupted public order and went against constitutional guarantees that protect security, dignity, property and freedom of movement for all citizens.

While acknowledging efforts by police to restore calm, KNCHR raised alarm over claims of excessive use of force, including lethal force, during crowd control operations.

“The Commission acknowledges the efforts of the police in restoring order in several parts of the country. However, KNCHR is concerned by allegations of excessive use of force, including the use of lethal force, which reportedly resulted in fatalities and gunshot injuries,” it said.

The rights body emphasized that any use of force by law enforcement must strictly follow constitutional requirements and respect human life and dignity.

“The use of force by law enforcement officers must at all times comply with the constitutional principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, accountability, and respect for the right to life and human dignity,” KNCHR added.

At the same time, the Commission urged authorities to move quickly to identify, arrest and prosecute those behind acts of violence, destruction of property and attacks on members of the public during the strike.

“The Commission calls for the immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all individuals responsible for acts of violence, destruction of property, and violations of the rights of others during the protests,” it said.

KNCHR also appealed for restraint from both security officers and members of the public, warning that unchecked violence and heavy-handed policing risk undermining constitutional rights and public confidence in security agencies.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said at least four people were killed and more than 30 others injured during the demonstrations, which were triggered by protests over fuel prices and later turned violent in several regions.

Murkomen further said that about 348 suspects had been arrested nationwide as investigations into the incidents continued.

In a separate update, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that 710 suspects had been arrested across the country following the demonstrations. Nairobi recorded 189 arrests, Rift Valley 259, Eastern 103, Central 142, Coast 7 and Western 10, with several suspects already facing court proceedings.