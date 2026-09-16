Sifuna's Jacaranda rally sets standard for political engagements , Police says
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
In a statement on Wednesday, the NPS said the event was conducted peacefully, with mutual respect and restraint among organisers, participants and security officers.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the regional security team had agreed that large political gatherings would not be allowed in the CBD, especially over the weekend when the city centre receives large numbers of people.
The incident happened on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, shortly after a women’s economic empowerment function at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) grounds in Siaya.
The National Police Service said it would continue enforcing the Public Order Act, Cap. 56, and urged organisers of political meetings and processions to comply with the legal requirements before holding their events.
The President maintained that these constitutional requirements should guide officers in their daily interactions with members of the public, including during arrests, investigations, crowd management and conflict resolution
The National Police Service says its 2022 preparations included an Election Security Secretariat, an Election Security Management Manual and training programmes developed with the IEBC and other institutions. The framework identified threats including public disorder, criminal gangs, political incitement, election-related violence and electoral offences
Speaking at the 16th anniversary Katiba Day Symposium at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Ruto said the State could not honour the Constitution by ignoring allegations of unlawful arrests, forced disappearances and excessive use of lethal force
The debate came into focus on Friday when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited Nyeri to inspect preparations for next week’s pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College, where more than 6,000 officers are expected to graduate.
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service would take firm action against anyone found engaging in activities that threaten public safety and order
Speaking in Busia County on Sunday, the President said his administration would do everything possible to safeguard national unity and ensure that every Kenyan is free to participate in the democratic process without fear.
Matiang’i also used the occasion to present himself as a leader capable of tackling insecurity, saying political violence would not be tolerated if he were entrusted with the country's leadership after the 2027 General Election.
Ruto said the country must confront the issue without hesitation, arguing that no society can tolerate violence, looting and destruction while claiming to uphold the rule of law
The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader said repeated incidents of violence have left families mourning loved ones, injured many people and destroyed property, warning that if the trend is not stopped, Kenya risks becoming a criminal society.
The violence erupted during and after a church service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Kisumu, where Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, both principals of the Linda Mwananchi movement, had attended.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the peaceful conduct displayed by most demonstrators reflected respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He reiterated that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and picket, but emphasized that the freedoms should always be exercised within the limits provided by the law.
Security checkpoints were mounted on major roads leading into the Nairobi Central Business District, Parliament and State House, where officers stopped vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians for inspection before allowing them to proceed.
Addressing parliament, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said security agencies had detected threats to national stability, including cases involving people allegedly found with weapons while planning criminal acts.
Those affected were the Special Funds Account Committee, the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, and the Implementation Committee, all of which had planned to hold meetings on Thursda
Opposition leaders argued that the extensive barricades and heavy security presence around Parliament and other key government installations created the impression of a city under lockdown despite official assurances of business as usual, with Siaya Governor James Orengo saying the restrictions prevented participants from laying wreaths at Parliament as originally planned
Speaking during security inspections in Kitengela on Thursday, Kanja maintained that Kenya remained stable despite heightened tensions surrounding memorial activities marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests.
The protesters were part of crowds mobilising to commemorate June 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with many seeking to make their way into the city centre despite extensive security measures introduced by authorities
The apology follows complaints from residents who accused security personnel of assaulting civilians, destroying businesses and homes, and stealing from traders after an operation mounted in response to insecurity along the Narok-Migori border.
Murkomen reiterated that the police have been instructed to facilitate peaceful gatherings while ensuring that public safety is not compromised
In a statement by the Kenya Police Service on Tuesday, Tonui urged officers to conduct operations within the law and maintain professionalism while carrying out their duties.
Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Orengo said the demonstrations were not political mobilisations but memorial activities organised by parents and relatives of those who lost loved ones during the anti-tax protests.
The Interior CS maintained that lawful protests will continue to be protected, but insisted that security agencies will act decisively against groups that disguise criminal activity as demonstrations. He said state institutions remain on high alert as the June 25 anniversary approaches.
The families of slain protesters have already written to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja notifying authorities of a peaceful march planned for June 25, alongside similar events across all 47 counties.
Murkomen said at least four people were killed and more than 30 others injured during the demonstrations, which were triggered by protests over fuel prices and later turned violent in several regions.