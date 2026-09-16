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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public order

IG Kanja: Police to deploy resources for 2027 election security
2027 Election

IG Kanja: Police to deploy resources for 2027 election security

The National Police Service says its 2022 preparations included an Election Security Secretariat, an Election Security Management Manual and training programmes developed with the IEBC and other institutions. The framework identified threats including public disorder, criminal gangs, political incitement, election-related violence and electoral offences

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Only 10 arrested as Nairobi marks peaceful Saba Saba, Police say
News

Only 10 arrested as Nairobi marks peaceful Saba Saba, Police say

Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the peaceful conduct displayed by most demonstrators reflected respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He reiterated that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and picket, but emphasized that the freedoms should always be exercised within the limits provided by the law.

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Orengo, Wamalwa renew justice push at June 25 memorial march
News

Orengo, Wamalwa renew justice push at June 25 memorial march

Opposition leaders argued that the extensive barricades and heavy security presence around Parliament and other key government installations created the impression of a city under lockdown despite official assurances of business as usual, with Siaya Governor James Orengo saying the restrictions prevented participants from laying wreaths at Parliament as originally planned

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