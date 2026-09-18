Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

constitutional rights

Petition seeks disability status for low libido, HSDD in Kenya
Health and Wellness

Petition seeks disability status for low libido, HSDD in Kenya

The petition, filed by Dr Benson Kibore and submitted to the Clerks of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday, seeks legal recognition of the conditions under Kenya's disability framework, saying they have far-reaching social and psychological consequences that deserve greater policy attention.

By
Only 10 arrested as Nairobi marks peaceful Saba Saba, Police say
News

Only 10 arrested as Nairobi marks peaceful Saba Saba, Police say

Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the peaceful conduct displayed by most demonstrators reflected respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He reiterated that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and picket, but emphasized that the freedoms should always be exercised within the limits provided by the law.

By