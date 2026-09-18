Ruto to new GSU officers: Stay neutral, protect rights, use force wisely
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
The President maintained that these constitutional requirements should guide officers in their daily interactions with members of the public, including during arrests, investigations, crowd management and conflict resolution
According to Kalonzo, more than 4,000 acres are at the heart of the dispute, with residents allegedly losing their homes after a night-time operation that left an entire village demolished.
He said the reforms being implemented by the government are aimed at ensuring Kenyans can access quality medical services when needed without facing financial distress or losing loved ones to preventable illnesses
The matter came up before Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday, where Wamatangi, through his lawyer Jotham Arwa, applied to have the Senate enjoined as an interested party in the petition challenging the investigation process.
He also called for greater youth empowerment and the protection of every Kenyan's democratic right to participate peacefully, arguing that political competition should be anchored in respect for constitutional freedoms and the rule of law
Willis Otieno argued that applauding leaders for delivering basic services undermines accountability and entrenches a culture of political patronage instead of encouraging citizens to demand efficient and responsible use of public resources
The petition, presented by Wajir resident Mohamed Alasow, asks Parliament to revive and pass the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021. He argues that many Kenyans recognise candidates by their nicknames or commonly used names instead of the official names appearing on identification documents.
The petition, filed by Dr Benson Kibore and submitted to the Clerks of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday, seeks legal recognition of the conditions under Kenya's disability framework, saying they have far-reaching social and psychological consequences that deserve greater policy attention.
Speaking outside court, Njiru, flanked by his lawyers Nelson Havi, Kibe Mungai and Vincent Lempaa, said the police had sought to charge him with obstruction, but the case could not proceed because the ODPP had declined to sanction the charge.
The court declared that the university acted unlawfully by withholding the lecturers' pay and ruled that their constitutional rights had been violated. In addition to the unpaid earnings, each of the six lecturers was awarded Sh100,000 in general damages.
Nairobi Regional Police Commander said the peaceful conduct displayed by most demonstrators reflected respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He reiterated that Kenyans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and picket, but emphasized that the freedoms should always be exercised within the limits provided by the law.
The judge said the continued failure to gazette regulations on public order management and the use of force meant the three were operating in defiance of the court's orders, despite earlier directions aimed at protecting the constitutional right to picket.
In a statement issued on Tuesday to coincide with the annual Saba Saba commemorations, the group said the day remains a powerful reminder of Kenya's struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and the protection of fundamental rights, but warned that many of the issues that inspired the movement decades ago persist today.
In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the rights organisation demanded the immediate removal of police barricades erected on key routes into the capital as Kenyans marked the anniversary of the anti-government protests.
Murkomen reiterated that the police have been instructed to facilitate peaceful gatherings while ensuring that public safety is not compromised
Gachagua is also not challenging the recommendation that Parliament develops a clear legal framework to guide the impeachment of a Deputy President under Article 150 of the Constitution.
CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving in waves, first on motorcycles and later on foot, disrupting the meeting and reportedly robbing some participants
In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission said the attack on a gathering convened to discuss the national budget violated the rights to freedom of worship, expression, association and peaceful assembly guaranteed under the Constitution.
In its findings, the court said the way that specific part of the hearing was handled did not meet constitutional standards, even though it did not interfere with the overall impeachment outcome.
Murkomen said at least four people were killed and more than 30 others injured during the demonstrations, which were triggered by protests over fuel prices and later turned violent in several regions.
The commission said it is concerned that the language used in describing young protesters risks shifting the focus from constitutional rights to ideas of punishment and control, which could narrow democratic space in Kenya and neighbouring countries.
The Kenya Dental Association has condemned the detention and denial of bail to Nairobi Hospital director Dr. Job Obwaka, saying it violates constitutional safeguards, undermines due process and risks disrupting patient care.
In a statement on March 14, 2026, the union said the doctor was arrested at his clinic at the NSSF Building and is accused of falsifying a members’ register, an allegation it argues falls outside his mandate and occurred when he was not present.
The case came to light when the deceased’s next of kin, identified as M.N., filed a complaint with the Ombudsman, alleging that the hospital refused to release the body due to the unpaid bill.
The Commission said the shortage has left children unable to access the nutrient during routine immunization visits, raising concerns about potential risks to child health.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the decision to charge Natembeya "when viewed holistically lacked a proper foundation."
In a statement released on Wednesday, Kalonzo pointed to the arrest of Anthony Kibagendi as an example of what he described as selective enforcement of the law.
The association further called for public transport to be allowed to operate freely and for motorists to access city roads without blockades.