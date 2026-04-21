Nigerian national charged in Mombasa over Sh9.8 million heroin haul

News · Bradley Bosire · April 21, 2026
Nigerian national charged in Mombasa over Sh9.8 million heroin haul
In Summary

Emmanuel Chimezie Okwara was arraigned on Tuesday before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Ollimo, where he faced charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended in 2022.

A 35-year-old Nigerian national has been charged before a Mombasa court with trafficking heroin valued at Sh9.8 million.

Emmanuel Chimezie Okwara was arraigned on Tuesday before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Ollimo, where he faced charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended in 2022.

According to the prosecution, Okwara was found in possession of 3,265 grams of heroin with an estimated market value of Sh9,795,000.

The court heard that the accused was allegedly trafficking the narcotic substance by storing it at Kadzandani area in Kisauni Sub-County within Mombasa County on April 15, 2026.

He faces a second charge of being unlawfully present in Kenya, contrary to Section 53(1)(j) as read with Section 53(2) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act No. 12 of 2011.

Prosecutors told the court that Okwara, a Nigerian citizen, was found without valid travel or residency documents at the time of his arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The Office of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed his release on bond, arguing that he poses a significant flight risk due to the gravity of the charges and his immigration status.

“He is a flight risk with no permanent roots; hence, this court should not admit him to bond,” the prosecution submitted.

State counsel further told the court that the accused has been residing unlawfully in Kenya, with his own lawyer confirming that he has been living in the Bamburi area of Mombasa since 2022 without proper documentation.

“The accused has failed to provide any proof of legal stay in the country, which raises serious concerns about his likelihood to attend trial,” the prosecution added.

The DPP also urged the court to take judicial notice of the prevalence of drug trafficking cases in the coastal region, emphasising the need for strict measures to deter such offences.

Defense counsel, however, maintained that the accused is entitled to reasonable bond terms, noting that he had pleaded not guilty and should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The court did not immediately rule on the bond application, indicating that a decision would be delivered on Wednesday.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of narcotics trafficking networks operating through coastal counties, which have long been identified as key transit points for illicit drugs.

Law enforcement agencies have in recent months intensified operations targeting drug syndicates, leading to several high-profile arrests and seizures.

If convicted, Okwara faces stiff penalties under Kenyan law, including a lengthy prison term and hefty fines, as authorities continue to signal a tough stance against drug-related offences.

The matter is set to proceed pending the court’s ruling on bond, which is expected to determine whether the accused will remain in custody as the trial begins.

Tags

Mombasa Court Kisauni Nigerian national Heroin trafficking Emmanuel Chimezie Okwara

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