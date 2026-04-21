CS Duale questions Gachagua’s integrity, demands answers on past allegations

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, raising questions about his integrity, past conduct, and suitability for leadership while urging him to respond publicly to a series of allegations linked to his career in public service and business dealings.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Duale said Kenya needs “leaders of integrity, not endless controversy,” framing his remarks as part of a wider national discussion on accountability, trust, and leadership standards.

Duale listed several claims and past incidents involving Gachagua, arguing that they form a consistent pattern that should be addressed openly. He said the concerns include issues raised over time about how Gachagua acquired wealth and his record in public office.

According to Duale, Gachagua “rose to high office under a cloud of serious corruption allegations involving billions of shillings,” adding that “even the courts have questioned the source of his wealth.”

He further traced the concerns back to Gachagua’s earlier career in the civil service, claiming past disciplinary action. “In 1997, he was dismissed from the civil service while serving as a District Officer in Laikipia County over gross misconduct. A matter he has never fully explained to the public,” Duale said.

Duale also revisited events in July 2021, when Gachagua was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his Nyeri home.

“In July 2021, Rigathi Gachagua was arrested by officers from the DCI at his Nyeri home over allegations of corruption and money laundering.”

He further stated that investigators linked him to large financial transactions. “Prosecutors accused him of fraudulently receiving about Sh7.3 billion through multiple bank accounts, funds believed to be proceeds of crime linked to public contracts.”

Duale added that the arrest was tied to wider claims of financial misconduct. “The arrest, Duale stated, was linked to “allegations of money laundering and abuse of office, tied to vast sums of money flowing through accounts associated with him.””

Gachagua denied the allegations at the time and was later released on bail while the case continued. However, in November 2022, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew the charges, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Duale also raised concerns about disputes involving Gachagua’s family and the estate of his late brother, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua. He said relatives had questioned how the estate was handled, describing the matter as one that still raises public concern.

He stated that the issue involves “the handling of a multibillion-shilling estate,” adding that although the claims remain disputed, they “are serious enough to demand clarity.”

The Health CS also pointed to Gachagua’s removal from office through impeachment, calling it a historic moment in the country’s political history.

“For the first time in our history, a sitting Deputy President was impeached by constitutional institutions over violations of oath, divisive rhetoric and conduct deemed unfit for office,” he said.

Duale then questioned whether leaders facing such allegations can still command public trust. “Can we trust leadership weighed down by persistent integrity concerns? Can a nation unite under divisive politics? Can accountability mean anything if we ignore such a record?” Duale asked.

He concluded by directly challenging the former deputy president to respond to the issues raised. “I have challenged the impeached former Deputy President to state clear facts and stand firmly on integrity. If he wishes to lecture the nation, he must be ready to answer every question, not just the convenient ones,” he said.

The remarks come at a time of heightened political debate in the country, with growing scrutiny on leadership conduct, accountability, and shifting political alliances.