Chang’aa set for legal sale as KEBS drafts safety rules

A long-standing ban on chang’aa could soon be lifted as the government moves to clean up and control one of Kenya’s most widespread but risky alcoholic drinks through new safety rules now under review by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

For years, the spirit has been pushed into illegal channels, often blamed for deadly poisoning cases and described as unsafe due to lack of oversight. But KEBS now says it is preparing a structured framework that would allow traditional brews to be made and sold under strict conditions, shifting them from the black market into a monitored system.

The agency told the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee on Tuesday that it is working on formal standards that will guide how chang’aa is produced, packaged and sold.

The aim is to set clear rules on safety, composition and labelling to protect consumers from dangerous additives, especially methanol, which has caused repeated fatalities in different parts of the country.

KEBS Quality Assurance officer John Kabue said the plan marks a clear policy shift towards managing traditional alcohol instead of excluding it from regulation.

“So, on regulation of traditional and informal alcohol categories, of particular relevance to the petition is the chaos on traditional spirit, that is, Chang’aa, which reflects a deliberate regulatory policy approach that seeks to bring traditionally consumed alcoholic products within a controlled safety framework, rather than excluding them from regulation altogether,” Kabue told the committee.

KEBS explained that although it regulates licensed manufacturers and imported alcohol, illegal brews remain outside its system, making enforcement difficult. Bringing chang’aa under regulation is expected to reduce unsafe practices and allow closer monitoring of production and distribution.

The bureau said all approved alcoholic drinks must carry its Standardisation Mark, while imported products are inspected at entry points or cleared before shipment under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme.

It further revealed that 340 locally produced alcoholic brands have already been approved, cautioning that any drink not listed in its register is not certified and should not display its mark.

To strengthen consumer protection, KEBS urged the public to verify products through its SMS platform by sending permit numbers to 20023.

On the issue of smuggling, the agency flagged continued entry of neutral spirits and illegal alcohol through informal border routes, calling for closer coordination with the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Coast Guard Service to improve surveillance.

It also plans to step up inspections through market checks, random sampling, laboratory testing and awareness campaigns to deal with counterfeit and unsafe alcohol.

Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.

The Interior Ministry has at the same time called for tougher punishment for those found with illicit alcohol, saying the current fine of Sh7,500 is too low to act as a deterrent.

“The current fines (Sh7,500 for possession of illicit brew) are insufficient deterrents. The Ministry recommends the Committee propose legislative amendments to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act to impose stiffer penalties, including custodial sentences for the possession of industrial ethanol without a permit,” the ministry said in its written submission.

Kenya continues to face a growing problem with illicit alcohol, with recent data showing that illegal drinks account for about 60 per cent of total consumption. The trade is valued at around Sh204 billion and leads to annual tax losses of more than Sh71 billion.

Anthony Omerikwa said efforts to address alcohol and drug abuse have been slowed by limited funding and lack of prosecutorial powers, leaving the authority operating at only 40 per cent of its capacity.