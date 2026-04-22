Northern Corridor reforms aim to save Sh6.98 billion annually

A sweeping plan to unclog one of East Africa’s busiest trade routes is now in motion, with the government targeting roadblocks, border delays, and system failures that have long slowed cargo movement along the Northern Corridor.

The State Department for East African Community Affairs says the reforms are designed to tackle costly non-tariff barriers that have made the corridor less attractive, even as it remains central to regional trade. Officials argue that removing these bottlenecks will improve efficiency, cut costs, and help retain cargo traffic that has increasingly shifted to competing routes.

Key among the changes is a reduction in police checkpoints, which will be brought down from more than 20 to fewer than five. Authorities are also working to cut the transit time between Mombasa and Malaba by half, while improving response to security threats along the highway. Persistent ICT failures that disrupt cargo clearance are also set to be addressed as part of the overhaul.

The reforms are expected to deliver annual savings of up to $54 million (Sh6.98 billion), easing the cost burden on traders and lowering the price of goods across the region.

“Every delay and inefficiency directly impacts our national revenue and the cost of goods for consumers across the region," said Caroline Karugu, the Principal Secretary for the Department for EAC Affairs.

Stretching about 1,700 kilometres, the Northern Corridor links the port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. It plays a central role in regional commerce, handling over 35.84 million tonnes of cargo each year and accounting for more than 80 percent of Kenya’s transit trade.

Despite its importance, the route continues to face several operational challenges. Transport-related barriers remain common, pushing up costs and slowing down the movement of goods.

Frequent checkpoints, especially within Kenya, have been cited as a major source of delays and added expenses for transporters. Security concerns such as cargo theft and highway crime also persist, while some stretches of the road network remain in poor condition.

Border crossings at Malaba and Busia are further affected by uncoordinated working hours, which disrupt the steady flow of trucks. At the same time, delays in returning empty containers and uneven application of the Electronic Cargo Tracking System have added to inefficiencies along the corridor.

The State Department maintains that fixing these challenges is critical to keeping the corridor reliable and competitive as a key link for trade within the region.