Murang’a MCA Sharleen Wambui rejects political zoning, warns it blocks young leaders

Murang’a MCA Sharleen Wambui has come out firmly against zoning in politics, warning that the approach shuts out young leaders and weakens fair competition, as debate sharpens between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Wambui dismissed zoning as a form of negotiated democracy that denies upcoming leaders a fair chance to compete for positions.

“Zoning is just the same as negotiated democracy. I will never support negotiated democracy… we’ve seen it cost a lot of young people chances and opportunities to lead this country,” she said.

The MCA, who is affiliated with UDA, pointed to her party as an example of internal democracy, saying it has consistently conducted grassroots elections since the return of multi-party politics in 1992. She added that the party has embraced technology in its nomination processes, which she described as a step towards inclusive participation.

“We successfully did our party nominations through technology, meaning the solutions we are looking for in a country can also even be found in technology, where all the young people are,” she said.

Wambui also called on young people to actively engage in political parties, describing them as the most direct path to leadership roles.

“There is an importance of young people joining political parties, because it is the fastest vehicle to achieving what you want… the fastest way of you becoming a member of parliament or a senator,” she stated.

Her remarks come at a time when zoning has become a major point of contention, particularly within ODM, where leaders are split on whether the strategy should guide negotiations with UDA.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has backed zoning, insisting it should form part of any political arrangement and reflect the party’s influence. Some leaders have also argued that zoning would help protect ODM strongholds and shape coalition talks.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga underscored the party’s position, saying: “We are not going to sing songs of praise to anybody if they are not going to know that on that table, ODM is very strong, and ODM can field everybody everywhere.”

However, resistance to zoning is also growing within the party. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo warned that the push for zoning could sideline the interests of voters.

“When we start pushing an agenda strongly of zoning, it means that we are putting our personal interests ahead of those of our constituents,” she said.

Wambui aligned herself with critics of the approach, maintaining that young people should instead use party systems to build influence and compete for leadership. She referred to the 2024 Gen Z protests, noting that many young people felt disconnected from political structures, but stressed that lasting change requires organised participation.

“Politics is very deep… there can never be government without systems,” she said, urging young people to work within established political frameworks rather than staying outside them.