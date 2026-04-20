NACADA seizes 1,645 litres of illicit ethanol worth over Sh4.1m in Runda

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 1,645 litres of illicit ethanol worth over Sh4.1 million in a targeted multi-agency operation in Runda, Nairobi, following a public tip-off.

The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Runda Police Station and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Monday uncovered a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.

Authorities were initially led to a suspect’s homestead in Ruaka Township, where occupants directed them to the hidden site.

Upon entry, officers recovered ethanol stored in multiple forms, including five drums of 250 litres each (1,250 litres), 60 bottles of 2 litres (120 litres), 16 plastic jerricans of 20 litres (320 litres), and 10 sachets of half a litre each (5 litres).

Investigators also seized a metallic filling funnel, eight empty 20-litre jerricans, and four empty 20-litre drums.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the seizure has exposed evolving tactics used by traffickers to evade detection.

“We have discovered that criminals receive the commodity in large drums but break it down into smaller consignments – bottles, jerricans, and even sachets – which are far easier to transport undetected,” he explained.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to dismantling illicit alcohol networks and safeguarding communities.

“NACADA is not relenting where keeping communities safe is concerned. We will continue to dismantle these networks and protect Kenyan families from the dangers of illicit brews,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Runda Police Station, where they remain in custody pending arraignment in court.

Scene of crime personnel processed and documented the location as investigations continue into the broader illegal supply network behind the ethanol distribution.