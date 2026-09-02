NACADA seizes ove 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products in Kayole raid
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Runda Police Station and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Monday uncovered a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.
The operation uncovered hundreds of thousands of litres of suspected counterfeit alcohol, some bearing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps that failed verification, while others were fraudulently labelled as different legitimate products.
The operation was carried out by officers from Kenol Police Station following a tip-off from a house agent who became suspicious after a tenant failed to pay rent for two months and abruptly disappeared.
NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Antony Omerikwa said the discovery reflects the deep entrenchment of the illicit alcohol trade. He warned that authorities will continue to crack down on those profiting from products that endanger lives.