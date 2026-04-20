PS Public Investments Cyrell Wagunda updates on 2025/26 Budget

The Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management, Cyrell Wagunda, on Monday, provided an update on budget implementation, audit findings, asset management reforms, and progress on the electronic Government Procurement system during a monthly Heads of Department meeting in Nairobi.

The meeting emphasised fiscal discipline, accountability, and accelerated implementation of ongoing public financial management reforms.

A key agenda item was the review of the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025/2026.

The meeting emphasised prudent resource allocation, expenditure rationalisation, and alignment of spending priorities with evolving government needs.

The State Department officials noted that these measures are intended to address emerging funding pressures while maintaining efficiency in public expenditure.

An update on the Performance Contract for FY 2025/2026 indicated satisfactory progress across the majority of performance indicators.

However, the meeting also recommended targeted interventions in selected areas to ensure full attainment of agreed deliverables within set timelines.

Attention was also given to the State Department’s Audit Report, which highlighted key findings and recommendations requiring immediate action.

The Principal Secretary directed that enhanced compliance measures be implemented, including strengthening internal controls and ensuring timely resolution of identified gaps in line with public financial management standards.

The meeting further reviewed the Government Assets Validation Policy, which is aimed at improving the accuracy, transparency, and accountability of public asset management.

Emphasis was placed on expediting asset verification processes and ensuring comprehensive documentation of government assets across all departments.

They stressed that effective asset management is central to improving governance and safeguarding public resources.

Progress on the implementation of the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system was also reviewed.

The system has recorded significant milestones, particularly in onboarding procuring entities and improving efficiency in procurement processes across government agencies.

The Principal Secretary called for expedited full-scale adoption of the e-GP system, noting that it is expected to reinforce transparency, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement.

The system is also expected to reduce manual inefficiencies and strengthen oversight in government purchasing once fully implemented across all entities.

Wagunda concluded the meeting by reiterating the importance of results-oriented performance, integrity in public service, and strengthened interdepartmental coordination.

He emphasised that these principles are essential in delivering on the department’s mandate and broader government objectives.

The monthly meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor fiscal performance, ensure compliance with audit recommendations, and track implementation of reforms aimed at improving public sector efficiency and accountability.

It also provides a platform for assessing progress on key government priorities, identifying implementation gaps, and strengthening coordination across departments.

The engagements are intended to support timely decision-making, improve service delivery outcomes, and ensure that public resources are managed transparently and in line with established financial and governance frameworks.