Ex-CJ Maraga arrested during protests against Nairobi National Park development

News · Chrispho Owuor ·
Ex-CJ Maraga arrested during protests against Nairobi National Park development
Former Chief Justice David Maraga speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on December 4, 2025. PHOTO/Jemimah Mose/RG
In Summary

The procession had been organised to draw attention to environmental and land-use concerns linked to the protected park area

Former Chief Justice David Maraga was arrested on Monday along Langata Road in Nairobi, while leading a procession heading to the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters.

The demonstration was held over threats to the Nairobi National Park. Police intervened during the march as the group moved towards KWS headquarters, detaining the former CJ at the scene in Nairobi.

The procession had been organised to draw attention to environmental and land-use concerns linked to the protected park area.

Footage from the scene shows the ex-CJ being bundled into a police truck alongside other demonstrators.

More to follow...

Tags

Kenya Wildlife Service Nairobi Protest Maraga Arrest Park Conservation

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