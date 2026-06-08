Suspected "Panga Squad" gang member arrested in Kibra operation

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Suspected "Panga Squad" gang member arrested in Kibra operation
The gang member after his arrest PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

The suspect was apprehended by officers from Kibra Police Station during a sting operation aimed at dismantling criminal gangs operating in the area.

Police have arrested a suspected leader of the notorious "Panga Squad" gang during a targeted operation in Laini Saba, Kibra Sub-county, Nairobi.

The suspect was apprehended by officers from Kibra Police Station during a sting operation aimed at dismantling criminal gangs operating in the area.

According to a police report on June 7, 2026, officers encountered several suspected gang members armed with machetes and other weapons at Amref Grounds in Laini Saba. The suspects fled upon spotting the officers, triggering a pursuit.

While most escaped into the densely populated settlement, officers tracked the group to a hideout and arrested one suspect who was armed with a machete. Police said he resisted arrest but was subdued and taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is a key figure in the "Panga Squad," a gang linked to a series of robbery and violence incidents that have terrorised residents of Laini Saba and neighbouring areas. Police said several complainants have positively identified him as one of the gang's leaders.

The suspect is being processed and will be arraigned in court to face relevant charges.

The National Police Service said operations targeting criminal gangs in Kibra and other parts of the country will continue.

"Operations targeting all criminals within Kibra and beyond will continue with increased intensity as the police endeavour to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all," the service said.

Tags

DCI Kibra NPS Panga Squad

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