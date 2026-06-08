DCI arrests two after armed man tries to storm VIP section at Sony Green Stadium

DCI detectives in Migori arrested two men after an armed suspect allegedly attempted to force his way into the VIP section during a football match at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

Police said the suspect was carrying a loaded CZ pistol and was posing as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces when security officers intercepted him.

In a DCI statement on Monday, the incident occurred during a match between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC, drawing concern among spectators and officials attending the fixture.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Godfrey Otieno, also known as “Daddy”, attempted to storm the VIP dais while the match was underway.

Security personnel stationed at the venue quickly noticed his movements and moved to restrain him before he could gain access to the restricted area.

Authorities said the situation escalated when the suspect allegedly drew a firearm as officers attempted to stop him.

Law enforcement officers reported that “the rogue individual, identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka ‘Daddy,’ tried to storm the VIP dais while the game was in full swing. However, the security detail was quick to spot him, and when they attempted to restrain him, Daddy pulled a pistol faster than a cheetah on the hunt.”

The rapid response by security officers prevented what could have developed into a major security incident at the crowded sporting event.

Investigators stated that officers acted immediately to disarm the suspect and restore calm among those attending the match.

“As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, officers acted swiftly, disarming him and restoring order before chaos could erupt,” investigators highlighted.

Following the arrest, officers recovered a CZ pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition. Preliminary findings indicated that the suspect was allegedly posing as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces at the time of the incident.

Authorities further revealed that the firearm was registered to another individual who later appeared at the scene.

Investigations established that the weapon belonged to Peter Jobando, a licensed civilian firearm holder.

The detectives highlighted that Jobando arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and was questioned regarding the circumstances under which the firearm came into the suspect’s possession.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to one Peter Jobando, a civilian firearm holder who was quick to show up at the scene. Upon questioning, Jobando claimed he had handed the weapon to Dady, leading to Jobando’s immediate arrest for allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm,” investigators stated.

Both suspects have since been placed in police custody as detectives continue with investigations. The recovered pistol has been secured as an exhibit and will form part of the evidence in the case.

Police said the two men are undergoing processing and are expected to be arraigned once investigations are completed.

The incident has highlighted the importance of heightened security measures at public events, particularly sporting fixtures that attract large crowds.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firearm's possession and the suspect’s alleged impersonation of a member of the security services.