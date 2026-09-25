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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Migori

Former Migori Governor Obado Okoth. PHOTO/HANDOUT
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Obado, co-accused found guilty of Sharon Otieno's murder

Delivering the judgment at the Milimani High Court on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua held that the three acted with a common intention, with each playing a distinct role in planning, executing and concealing the murder of the 26-year-old, who was about seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

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