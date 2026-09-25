Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into Migori mine shafts
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Gikui Gichuhi said the request was informed by the circumstances surrounding the offence and the level of responsibility of each of the three men convicted in the case.
Speaking in Kisumu during his five-day tour of the Nyanza region on Monday, Ruto defended his administration’s record, citing projects and reforms in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and the economy as evidence of progress.
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
He also sought to ease concerns over historical political tensions between communities from Mt Kenya and Nyanza, particularly the Luo, saying there was no conflict between the two sides
The ODM Senator recalled initially serving as a note-taker during exclusive meetings involving Raila, Dr Adhu Awiti, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and Professor Edward Ayuki before gradually taking on more responsibilities within Raila's international engagements.
The senator also dismissed suggestions that there was a "mole" at State House after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua predicted earlier in the day that President Ruto would use the address to unveil a successor to Vision 2030.
XYZ, a journalist investigating Sharon's relationship with Obado, testified that Oyamo organised the meeting at Graca Hotel before asking him and Sharon to relocate so that he could pass on a message from the former governor.
Long before he entered politics, Obado had built his reputation in education before moving into Kenya's sugar industry, where he emerged as a key advocate for farmers and millers.
Delivering the judgment at the Milimani High Court on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua held that the three acted with a common intention, with each playing a distinct role in planning, executing and concealing the murder of the 26-year-old, who was about seven months pregnant at the time of her death.
The case stems from a petition filed by families of victims of the 2023 protests in Kisumu and Migori, who are seeking accountability and the implementation of court-ordered measures aimed at regulating public demonstrations and picketing.
The suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were intercepted while allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle along the busy Migori Road after officers acted on intelligence
Speaking on Saturday during the ODM Women Empowerment Programme in Suna East, Migori County, the PS said leaders were working closely with electoral authorities to ensure more eligible citizens are enrolled in the voters' register.
Police said the suspect was carrying a loaded CZ pistol and was posing as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces when security officers intercepted him.
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) reported that persistent heavy rains have swollen River Migori, washing away protective gabions upstream of the footbridge. This has left the crossing unstable and at risk of collapse.
Achilo, who fell ill in November, was admitted to Mbagathi Hospital on November 8, 2025, but passed away after several weeks of treatment on November 30, 2025. The family now faces a combined bill of Sh86,190, with Sh39,190 for medical services and Sh47,000 for mortuary charges.
Unable to handle the threat, the initial responding officers immediately called in specialists, who confirmed and safely removed the explosives before they could detonate. An investigation team from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) has also been deployed to examine the incident.
ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga led the delegation in commending the President, noting that several issues identified during the March signing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre had already been acted upon.
Kamau had been held at Komwamu Police Post in Kuria West following a dispute with his aunt over trees valued at Sh30,000, and his sudden death has left relatives demanding urgent answers from the authorities.
According to police, the first arrest involved a 46-year-old female suspect, who was found in possession of a black bag containing 179 rolls of cannabis.
Residents further complained that insecurity in the area has worsened during the blackout.
The engagement followed the formation of a presidential task force, gazetted on January 10, 2025, to review the legal framework around GBV and femicide.
The church also serves as a burial site for its members, which has raised suspicions about possible undisclosed burials.