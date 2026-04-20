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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public assets

Kenya’s public assets total Sh4.965 trillion, land leads in value
Business

Kenya’s public assets total Sh4.965 trillion, land leads in value

State Corporations reported assets worth Sh4.945 trillion, representing almost all of the total, while State Departments recorded Sh15.884 billion and Constitutional Commissions Sh3.811 billion. The figures do not include national security bodies, such as the Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service, National Police Service, and National Prisons Service.

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