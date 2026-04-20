PS Public Investments Cyrell Wagunda updates on 2025/26 Budget
An update on the Performance Contract for FY 2025/2026 indicated satisfactory progress across the majority of performance indicators.
An update on the Performance Contract for FY 2025/2026 indicated satisfactory progress across the majority of performance indicators.
Kaluma said National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee sought the best price for the public asset and challenged testimony that failed to present a credible alternative valuation.
State Corporations reported assets worth Sh4.945 trillion, representing almost all of the total, while State Departments recorded Sh15.884 billion and Constitutional Commissions Sh3.811 billion. The figures do not include national security bodies, such as the Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service, National Police Service, and National Prisons Service.
A Senate committee report found the practice illegal and in violation of several laws, warning that it misleads the public and misuses taxpayer money. The EACC has been given 30 days to report on enforcement actions.