Nairobi South MCA urges Ruto to step in as Sakaja faces service delivery criticism

Nairobi South MCA Waithera Chege has challenged President William Ruto to take a hands-on role in managing Nairobi County, accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja of falling short on key pledges and leaving residents to grapple with failing services.

Speaking during the launch of a children’s heart disease programme in Nairobi South Ward, Chege described a county struggling with basic service delivery. She pointed to poor garbage collection, run-down infrastructure, and unreliable access to clean and affordable water as signs of a system that is not working.

“Our governor Sakaja was unable to govern this county and now it’s the President who is assisting us govern the county,” she said on Tuesday, adding that the situation had been worsened by alleged mismanagement of public resources. “The saddest thing is money is being lost on corruption.”

Chege, who also serves as Nairobi County Deputy Minority Leader, raised concern over what she termed as unequal development across the city. She said several wards have been left behind in the rollout of major projects, deepening disparities among residents.

She urged the national government to ensure fairness in the sharing of the Sh80 billion intergovernmental agreement between City Hall and the national government, insisting that all 85 wards must benefit.

“The President told us not to proceed with the impeachment on Sakaja and now it is upon the President to deliver on garbage collection, street electrification, feeding programs in ECDE and hospital services,” she said. “We want to ask the President to ensure these pledges are delivered.”

Her remarks come after the High Court declined to stop the implementation of the Sh 80 billion deal signed last month between Sakaja and Ruto, allowing the joint development plan between the national and county governments to move forward.

Despite her criticism of the county leadership, Chege expressed hope that the partnership would bring change, saying she trusts the national government to step in and improve services where the county has struggled.