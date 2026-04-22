CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law

Health and Wellness · David Abonyo · April 22, 2026
CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale before the Senate on May 14, 2025
In Summary

Duale identified the Tobacco Control Fund as a critical tool in Kenya’s fight against tobacco use, saying it plays a central role in funding national programmes. The fund, supported through a compensatory contribution from industry players, finances public awareness campaigns, cessation support, enforcement training, and research on tobacco and emerging nicotine products.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged the National Assembly to retain tobacco control provisions already approved by the Senate, warning that altering them could expose the sector to powerful cartels and weaken protections around a key public health fund.

Appearing before the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Duale stood by the current framework, saying the proposed law before the National Assembly is meant to tighten oversight and improve accountability in a sector facing growing pressure from illicit actors and new nicotine products.

“I pray that they will not amend the provision the Senate has passed because the cartels in this industry would do whatever it takes that what the Senate has passed is undone,” he told senators, adding that the industry is financed through “various sources” that require strict oversight.

Duale identified the Tobacco Control Fund as a critical tool in Kenya’s fight against tobacco use, saying it plays a central role in funding national programmes. The fund, supported through a compensatory contribution from industry players, finances public awareness campaigns, cessation support, enforcement training, and research on tobacco and emerging nicotine products.

He noted that funding to the programme has increased in recent years, supporting projects such as rehabilitation centres in Meru and Nakuru, county outreach efforts, and research focused on youth exposure to nicotine.

The Tobacco Control Fund is anchored in law under the Tobacco Control Act and is designed to support implementation of national tobacco policies. It is financed through levies on manufacturers and importers and is managed under public finance regulations, with annual audits carried out to ensure transparency and compliance.

According to the Health CS, the fund supports enforcement of smoking restrictions, public education, cessation services, and research into the health impact of tobacco use.

Duale cautioned that weakening the law could roll back these gains, especially as new products like electronic nicotine delivery systems and oral nicotine pouches become more common among young people.

He called for stricter regulation and firm licensing controls, saying authorities must carry out “due diligence before we give an importer or a manufacturer the license,” and ensure close monitoring across the supply chain.

The CS also pointed to ongoing coordination between national and county governments, saying tobacco control requires a joint approach involving sectors such as health, finance, education, trade, and enforcement.

Duale said the government remains focused on strengthening accountability in the sector while protecting public health and shielding young people from the risks of nicotine addiction.

Tags

National Assembly Senate Duale licensing Tobacco Control Tobacco Control Fund Oral nicotine pouches

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