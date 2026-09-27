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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Tobacco Control

KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow
Business

KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on

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Court lifts shisha ban after finding Government failed to regularise rules
Corridors of Justice

Court lifts shisha ban after finding Government failed to regularise rules

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the Public Health (Control of Shisha Smoking) Rules, 2017, ceased to have legal effect after the government failed to correct procedural defects within the timeline set by an earlier High Court ruling, effectively preventing authorities from relying on the regulations to enforce the ban.

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Shisha peddlers faces Sh1 million penalty under proposed ban
Health and Wellness

Shisha peddlers faces Sh1 million penalty under proposed ban

Health CS Aden Duale, in the Regulatory Impact Statement accompanying the draft, says tougher measures are necessary because shisha continues to pose a serious danger to public health. He argues that despite previous restrictions, the product remains accessible and harmful to both users and those around them.

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Health ministry invites public comments on draft shisha and waterpipe ban rules
Health and Wellness

Health ministry invites public comments on draft shisha and waterpipe ban rules

In a public notice, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Draft Public Health (Prohibition of Shisha Smoking and Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026, together with a Draft Regulatory Impact Statement, are intended to strengthen public health protections by prohibiting “the importation, manufacture, supply, distribution, promotion, sale and use of shisha and other waterpipe tobacco products in Kenya.”

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CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law
Health and Wellness

CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law

Duale identified the Tobacco Control Fund as a critical tool in Kenya’s fight against tobacco use, saying it plays a central role in funding national programmes. The fund, supported through a compensatory contribution from industry players, finances public awareness campaigns, cessation support, enforcement training, and research on tobacco and emerging nicotine products.

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