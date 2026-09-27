Tobacco Bill draws mixed reactions from Kisumu, Laikipia residents
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on
Senate Bill No. 35 of 2024, sponsored by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, has moved to the National Assembly after consideration by the Senate. It was read for the first time on March 31 and referred to the Departmental Committee on Health.
Perak’s concerns come as Parliament weighs the proposed amendments, with the association pressing lawmakers to consider both the need for public health protection and the possible effect of the regulations on businesses and livelihoods.
In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the Public Health (Control of Shisha Smoking) Rules, 2017, ceased to have legal effect after the government failed to correct procedural defects within the timeline set by an earlier High Court ruling, effectively preventing authorities from relying on the regulations to enforce the ban.
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI Kenya) show that about 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year, while close to 30,000 lose their lives to the disease.
The proposed law, sponsored by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, seeks to introduce tighter controls on nicotine products, including vapes and nicotine pouches.
Health CS Aden Duale, in the Regulatory Impact Statement accompanying the draft, says tougher measures are necessary because shisha continues to pose a serious danger to public health. He argues that despite previous restrictions, the product remains accessible and harmful to both users and those around them.
If the proposed rules are adopted, penalties for breaking the law would rise sharply, with offenders facing fines of up to Sh1 million compared to the current limit of Sh50,000.
In a public notice, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Draft Public Health (Prohibition of Shisha Smoking and Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026, together with a Draft Regulatory Impact Statement, are intended to strengthen public health protections by prohibiting “the importation, manufacture, supply, distribution, promotion, sale and use of shisha and other waterpipe tobacco products in Kenya.”
Ahead of World No Tobacco Day 2026, the WHO urged governments to strengthen rules on tobacco and nicotine products. It warned about growing youth use of e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches and called for bans on flavours and advertising.
Duale identified the Tobacco Control Fund as a critical tool in Kenya’s fight against tobacco use, saying it plays a central role in funding national programmes. The fund, supported through a compensatory contribution from industry players, finances public awareness campaigns, cessation support, enforcement training, and research on tobacco and emerging nicotine products.