Two suspects arrested in Garissa over series of violent robberies
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The charges arose from an incident on April 23,2025 in the Dabel area of Moyale Sub-County, where the two men, acting jointly with others and armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, robbed four people.
Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after ruling that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.
According to investigators, the three suspects were arrested following investigations into a violent robbery that occurred on June 26, 2026, in the Donholm area.
The conviction followed a prosecution led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Hilda Omondi, who presented evidence from six witnesses detailing how the complainant was lured to Nairobi under the pretext of a business opportunity before being robbed and subjected to a brutal assault
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.
Police in Kisumu East Sub-County arrested a suspect linked to a robbery with violence after a dawn operation in Kamrongo Village, Chiga. Officers recovered a red Honda 125 motorcycle and detained it as an exhibit.
Police in Nakuru West say officers from Rhonda Police Station acted on a tip-off to arrest John Omondi (“Daddy”) and Samuel Kamau (“Pino”). Authorities link them to the “Confirm” gang and say investigations for prosecution are ongoing.
The arrests were carried out by officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT) after weeks of investigations into the January 28, 2026 incident.
DCI officers arrested four suspects in Ukunda over the murder of British national Campbell Scott Alistair and multiple violent robberies targeting foreigners along Kenya’s Coast, recovering laptops, phones and foreign currency.
A Makadara court sentenced two men to death for robbing and fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Strathmore University student in Kiambu County, after prosecutors called 16 witnesses to prove robbery with violence.
Police in Busia arrested four robbery with violence suspects and recovered a stolen motorcycle, while officers in Meru recovered 25 stolen cattle, underscoring the impact of community cooperation.
During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered three mobile phones, among them the device that had been taken from the victim. They also seized the motorcycle believed to have been used to carry out the robbery and aid the suspects’ escape.
They were initially presented before the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on 9 March 2026 under Miscellaneous Application No. E023/2026, where custodial orders were issued as investigations continued.
According to the DCI, the latest arrest was made through a joint operation between officers from DCI Headquarters and their Kisumu County counterparts.
Court records show that the accused, armed with pangas, metal rods, and timber frames, confronted the victim, Janice Gacheri, before carrying out the robbery.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests followed a swift, joint operation by officers from Dagahaley Police Station and the Dadaab Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).