Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

robbery with violence

Police arrest two suspected gang members in Nakuru West
Crime

Police arrest two suspected gang members in Nakuru West

Police in Nakuru West say officers from Rhonda Police Station acted on a tip-off to arrest John Omondi (“Daddy”) and Samuel Kamau (“Pino”). Authorities link them to the “Confirm” gang and say investigations for prosecution are ongoing.

By