High Court halts closure of KIM days after TVETA order

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has announced the resumption of normal operations following a High Court decision that temporarily halted the enforcement of a revocation notice issued by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

In a public announcement dated April 22, 2026, the institution confirmed that it is back to full operational status after the court stayed the regulatory action that had been issued on April 22, 2026.

“We wish to inform you that the High Court has officially stayed the enforcement of the revocation notice issued by TVETA on 20th April 2026,” the statement read.

The decision effectively allows KIM to continue its academic and administrative functions while the legal and regulatory processes surrounding the dispute are addressed.

As a result of the court order, the institution confirmed that all academic programmes have resumed across its campuses, with corporate training sessions, membership services, company awards programmes, and other administrative activities continuing without interruption.

“Consequently, the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is now back to full operational status. All Academic Programs have resumed across all campuses. Corporate Trainings, Membership, Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions continue as usual,” the institution said.

The announcement was addressed to students, stakeholders, and members of the public, with KIM assuring them of its continued commitment to service delivery and institutional stability.

KIM emphasised that it remains dedicated to maintaining quality education and professional development services, noting its long-standing presence in the sector.

“We assure the students and partners of our unwavering dedication to quality education, as we have been doing for the last 72 years, and continued cooperation with all regulatory bodies to resolve this matter permanently,” the statement added.

The institution also expressed appreciation to its stakeholders for their support during the period of regulatory uncertainty, which had raised concerns among students and partners regarding continuity of academic programmes.

The dispute stemmed from a revocation notice issued by TVETA on April 20, 2026, which had prompted questions over the institution’s regulatory status.

The authority said KIM had been allegedly offering and awarding academic and professional programmes without proper accreditation, in violation of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act.

TVETA noted that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by TVET-CDACC, the institution continued to offer unapproved courses and award qualifications contrary to Section 17(3) of the law.

It also cited the engagement of trainers without valid licences, breaching Section 23(1) of the Act.