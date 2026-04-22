Chelsea end Rosenior's reign after poor run of Premier League results

Sports · Bradley Bosire · April 22, 2026
Chelsea end Rosenior's reign after poor run of Premier League results
Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior. PHOTO/BBC
In Summary

Chelsea have now turned to Calum McFarlane, Rosenior’s former assistant, who has been named interim head coach until the end of the season. McFarlane had already briefly stepped in earlier in the year, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat to Fulham in January after Enzo Maresca was sacked.

Chelsea have dismissed head coach Liam Rosenior after a short and difficult spell in charge, following a run of poor results that included five straight Premier League defeats without scoring, marking the first time the club has suffered such a goalless losing streak since 1912.

Rosenior’s departure comes less than four months after he was appointed in January 2026 to replace Enzo Maresca, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with the club. Despite the long-term deal, his time at Stamford Bridge ends with just 11 wins from 23 matches across all competitions.

The final blow to his tenure is understood to have followed Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Brighton, a result Rosenior himself described as “indefensible” and “unacceptable” as he reacted to anger from travelling supporters.

The defeat left Chelsea sitting seventh in the Premier League table, further damaging their hopes of securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

In a statement confirming his exit, the club said Rosenior had led the team with professionalism despite the short spell in charge.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season,” Chelsea said.

“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly; however, recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

Chelsea have now turned to Calum McFarlane, Rosenior’s former assistant, who has been named interim head coach until the end of the season. McFarlane had already briefly stepped in earlier in the year, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat to Fulham in January after Enzo Maresca was sacked.

The club added that a long-term review of the head coach position will now take place as they look to stabilise the technical area and make a permanent appointment.

“As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment,” Chelsea added.

During his short spell, Rosenior won five of his 13 Premier League matches and guided Chelsea to four FA Cup wins, all against lower-league sides, which helped the team reach the semi-finals.

McFarlane’s first major test in charge will come on Sunday when Chelsea face Leeds at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final at 15:00 BST, with a place in the final at stake.

Tags

Chelsea Liam Rosenior Calum McFarlane

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