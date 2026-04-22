Kenya to debut in 2nd Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge

Sports · Shadrack Andenga · April 22, 2026
Kenya to debut in 2nd Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge
Wheel chair warriors, Christine Mutheu pictured with the ball and Diana Wabwire watching by, will be key for Kenya wheelchair Rugby in Adelaide. PHOTO/: PushLda Agency
In Summary

Kenya has sent a team of 12 athletes to Adelaide, comprising both men and women, as wheelchair rugby is a mixed-gender sport. On the court, only four players per team are allowed at any given time, making it a 4×4 game.

Kenya will make its debut in Division Two of the second edition of the 2026 Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge, scheduled to take place in Adelaide, Australia, from Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26 at the State Basketball Centre in Wayville.

Kenya has sent a team of 12 athletes to Adelaide, comprising both men and women, as wheelchair rugby is a mixed-gender sport. On the court, only four players per team are allowed at any given time, making it a 4×4 game.

The team will be coached by Merab Imela and Peter Martin, who have selected Mary Ouma, Henry Biko, Christine Mutheu, Evans Otieno, Martin Mwenda, Boniface Musyoka, Rebecca Wairimu, Leah Wanjiku, James Nyaberi, Miriam Wanjiku, Diana Wabwire, and Jethwa Sameer Finton Dinesh for the tournament.

In the Division Two category, Kenya will face Suncorp Queensland Tornadoes, West Coast Enforcers, Australian Capital Territory Buccaneers, and South Australia Sharks.

Imela and Martin’s charges will begin their campaign on Thursday against the Tornadoes on Court Two at 6:00 PM local time. They will then face South Africa on Friday at 5:25 PM, before taking on the West Coast Enforcers on Saturday at 4:50 PM, in a round-robin format. The top teams will earn promotion to Division One in the next edition.

The World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge will run alongside the domestic Wheelchair Rugby National Championship and will also feature the return of the fan-favourite junior division.

Tags

Australia Rugby Wheelchair Rugby World Adelaide

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