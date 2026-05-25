Public urged to avoid speculation over Sheila Chebii’s death in Australia

The Kenya High Commission in Canberra has urged the public to avoid speculation and the spread of unverified information following the death of Kenyan national Sheila Chebii in Sydney, Australia, as investigations into the incident continue.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Mission said it was “deeply saddened” by Ms Chebii’s death and conveyed condolences to her family, friends and the Kenyan community in Australia.

“The Kenya High Commission in Canberra is deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Sheila Chebii, a Kenyan national, in Sydney, Australia,” the statement said.

The High Commission added that it was aware of concerns raised by Kenyans in Australia regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and confirmed that it was working closely with Australian authorities to establish the facts.

“In this regard, the Mission is actively engaged with the relevant Australian authorities with a view to obtaining factual information and updates concerning the matter in accordance with Australian laws and procedures,” the statement read.

The Mission also appealed for restraint as investigations and coronial proceedings continue in Australia.

“The High Commission urges members of the public to refrain from speculation or dissemination of unverified information while the relevant authorities undertake the necessary investigations and coronial processes,” it said.

Under Australian law, deaths reported in unclear, sudden or unexplained circumstances are usually subjected to a coronial process, which may involve police investigations, medical examinations and formal findings by a coroner to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

The High Commission said it remained committed to protecting the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals living in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island countries through diplomatic and consular channels.

“The Kenya High Commission will provide further updates as appropriate and subject to the availability of verified official information,” the statement added.

The case has drawn attention among Kenyans both in Australia and at home, with calls for transparency and timely communication from authorities.

Under the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the State has a responsibility to protect the rights and welfare of Kenyan citizens, including those living abroad.

Article 12 guarantees citizens the rights and privileges of citizenship, while Kenya’s diplomatic missions are mandated to offer consular assistance to nationals outside the country.

In cases involving deaths abroad, investigations and coronial procedures are conducted under the laws of the foreign country where the death occurred before official findings and repatriation processes can be concluded.