MPs demand justice after Garissa taxi driver allegedly shot by police

News · David Bogonko Nyokang'i · April 22, 2026
MPs demand justice after Garissa taxi driver allegedly shot by police
Garissa Town MP Dekow Barrow and Lagdera MP, Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed during a press briefing at Parliament on April 21, 2026.PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
In Summary

esidents took to the streets on Tuesday morning after the killing of a taxi driver along the Garissa–Dadaab road. Leaders from the area have condemned the incident, terming it unlawful and uncalled for.

Tension is rising in Garissa Town following the fatal shooting of a young man, with local leaders accusing police officers of misconduct and demanding swift action from authorities.

Residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning after the killing of a taxi driver along the Garissa–Dadaab road. Leaders from the area have condemned the incident, terming it unlawful and uncalled for.

The victim, Aden Mohamed, worked as a driver along the Garissa–Dadaab route. His family says he was shot at Modika at around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday and has accused law enforcement officers of being behind the killing. His death comes amid growing concerns from residents over similar incidents reported in recent months.

Garissa Town MP Dekow Barrow condemned the killing, saying: “We condemn this act and condole with the family. We are calling on the Inspector General and the DCI to act swiftly. We will not let this matter rest. We believe some officers on the ground may be trying to cover up the issue.”

“Information from the ground suggests the officers were demanding money from him, and when he declined, the situation escalated. This is something that has been happening in our region, where young people are arrested and threatened with being labeled as sympathisers of Al-Shabaab or criminals, ”he said.

Barrow further stated: “If they fail to pay bribes, they are taken in and handed over to anti-terror police. Unfortunately, this escalated, and the young man was shot dead. The officer is known to the people of Garissa, and we are calling for his immediate arrest.”

Lagdera MP Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed also called for accountability: “We urge the government to move with speed and conduct thorough investigations, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

“Those tasked with investigations appear to be trying to shield the officer. This has been happening repeatedly. The young man was unarmed, so why was he killed? The officer must be brought to book,” he added.

Tags

DCI Garissa police Garissa Town IG Aden Mohamed taxi drivers Garissa–Dadaab road

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