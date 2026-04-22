NCIC petitions Speaker Wetang’ula over bribery claims against parliamentary committee chair

The National Assembly is now facing calls to investigate allegations of bribery, intimidation, and unethical conduct raised against a senior parliamentary committee chair by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, in a petition that has already been formally received by the Speaker’s office.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei confirmed on Wednesday, April 22, that the Office of the Speaker had received a complaint from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission raising concerns about the conduct of the Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, Jack Wanami Wamboka.

"I wish to convey that the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly is in receipt of a formal complaint from the outgoing Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raising serious allegations on the conduct of the Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, Jack Wanami Wamboka," she said.

The commission claims that its officers were subjected to hostile treatment during committee appearances and further alleges that there were demands tied to favourable handling of matters before the committee.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she added.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the petition is seeking urgent intervention by the Speaker, arguing that the allegations point to possible abuse of office and violations of leadership integrity standards under the Constitution.

"He concludes by seeking the intervention of the Honourable Speaker to cause an impartial investigation into the allegations which, if proven, constitute abuse of office and a violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the statutory provisions on leadership and integrity," she further said.

The matter now awaits consideration by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who is expected to decide on the next steps regarding the complaint.

The development adds to growing tension around parliamentary oversight proceedings, with questions being raised over conduct during committee engagements.