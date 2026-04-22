Police officer on the run after fatal Garissa shooting, Murkomen tells Senate

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told the Senate that a police officer suspected of shooting and killing a civilian in Garissa is currently on the run, with detectives actively pursuing him as investigations into the incident continue under the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Murkomen said the officer, identified as Charles, is being sought by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Garissa County following the Tuesday incident at Modika roadblock, where a civilian was allegedly shot and killed. He assured senators that the suspect will face the law once arrested.

He confirmed that IPOA has already been engaged to handle investigations alongside criminal probes.

Speaking while responding to senators on Wednesday, Murkomen said security teams were closing in on the suspect.

“The report I have now, Mister Speaker, is that, that particular police officer is on the run, the DCI officers within the county, are chasing after him,” he said, adding, “We believe that he should be arrested anytime from now.”

The Interior Cabinet Secretary described the incident as unfortunate while addressing questions from lawmakers, noting that it has raised concerns about police conduct, especially at roadblocks and during enforcement operations.

Murkomen said once the suspect is arrested, he will be processed through the justice system in coordination with oversight agencies.

“As soon as the suspect arrested, we will take him, working together with IPOA, he will be taken to court and the processes will follow these cases,” he told the Senate.

He added that the government continues to treat cases involving police brutality with seriousness and is committed to ensuring accountability within the National Police Service.

Murkomen also pointed to challenges facing oversight institutions, saying IPOA requires more funding to fully execute its mandate.

“I must say that as as a ministry, we have been advocating for better budget for IPOA because they are grossly underfunded and making it difficult for them to carry out their responsibilities of oversight and holding into account police officers who are found in such cases,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the government remains committed to ensuring that the Garissa case, and others like it, are fully investigated and handled through proper legal channels.

DCI officers in Garissa, supported by other security agencies, are leading the ongoing manhunt for the suspect as IPOA prepares its parallel inquiry once he is arrested.