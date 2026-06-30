One killed, two injured as Huruma protests over missing youths turn deadly
Residents have been demanding the release of Abdulaziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo, and Maxwell Kiarie, who have not been seen since last week.
Residents have been demanding the release of Abdulaziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo, and Maxwell Kiarie, who have not been seen since last week.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the association accused police of unlawfully restricting movement across key transport corridors, arguing that the roadblocks violated constitutional rights and contradicted government assurances that the day would proceed normally.
The clarification came amid criticism from activists who accused authorities of attempting to frustrate peaceful gatherings despite claims that police had been formally notified about the planned marches.
The protesters were part of crowds mobilising to commemorate June 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with many seeking to make their way into the city centre despite extensive security measures introduced by authorities
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen told the Senate that an officer accused of shooting and killing a civilian at Modika roadblock in Garissa is on the run. He said IPOA is investigating and the suspect will face court once arrested.
The association further called for public transport to be allowed to operate freely and for motorists to access city roads without blockades.