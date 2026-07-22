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Chelsea

Chelsea end Rosenior's reign after poor run of Premier League results
Sports

Chelsea end Rosenior's reign after poor run of Premier League results

Chelsea have now turned to Calum McFarlane, Rosenior’s former assistant, who has been named interim head coach until the end of the season. McFarlane had already briefly stepped in earlier in the year, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat to Fulham in January after Enzo Maresca was sacked.

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Rosenior leading contender for Chelsea job
News

Rosenior leading contender for Chelsea job

The 41-year-old, who previously managed Hull, has significant backing internally at Chelsea and it is understood candidates to replace him at Strasbourg are being considered because of his possible departure.

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The EPL title. PHOTO/SportsBoom
Sports

English Premier League: Matchweek 7 preview

The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.

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