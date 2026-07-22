Meet 2026/27 English Premier League Managers
The 2026/27 English Premier League season officially kicks off on August 21, 2026, with several clubs beginning the campaign under new managers
The 2026/27 English Premier League season officially kicks off on August 21, 2026, with several clubs beginning the campaign under new managers
Santos has been cleared to undergo a medical before completing his move to Old Trafford. Fellow Brazilian Ederson is also expected to have a medical ahead of his Sh35 million transfer from Italian side Atalanta following Brazil's elimination from the World Cup.
Chelsea have now turned to Calum McFarlane, Rosenior’s former assistant, who has been named interim head coach until the end of the season. McFarlane had already briefly stepped in earlier in the year, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat to Fulham in January after Enzo Maresca was sacked.
Although six Premier League clubs have qualified for the last 16 there will be no all-English ties, with leaders Arsenal to face Bayer Leverkusen.
The 41-year-old, who previously managed Hull, has significant backing internally at Chelsea and it is understood candidates to replace him at Strasbourg are being considered because of his possible departure.
The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.
Chalobah had hobbled off with an ankle injury in their pre-season friendly against AC Milan
PSG, who sealed a domestic league, cup and Champions League treble with a 5-0 Champions League final win against Inter Milan in May, go into the New Jersey clash as strong favourites to triumph and become the first winners of the 32-team tournament.
The Premier League side had been heading for an uneventful victory, with Reece James' brilliant near-post free-kick in the 64th minute looking like the winner.
Chelsea were stunned, and their hopes of pulling level again were effectively destroyed when substitute Jackson was sent off in the 68th minute.
According to reports, the keeper, who still belongs to Chelsea, has a release clause in his contract worth £5 million (Approximately Sh 877 million).
Chelsea have opted not to sign winger Jadon Sancho permanently and will instead pay a £5m penalty (Approx Ksh 872 million) to send the player back to Manchester United.
Chelsea completed a successful season by their standards with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League.
Spanish La Liga side Real Betis meet the English Premier League giants Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final at Stadion Wrocław on Wednesday, 28 May.