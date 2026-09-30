UN extends Haiti anti-gang force mandate to March 2027
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The President said the arrangement was shaped by circumstances that existed when the United Nations was established in 1945 but has not kept pace with changes in the world.
The UN chief described Africa’s exclusion from the permanent membership of the Security Council as an injustice, arguing that the continent should have a greater role in decisions on matters affecting international peace and security.
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
The move gives some breathing space to a force that was fearing quicker cuts, but still leaves its future in peril.
Speaking during a flag handover ceremony for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on Friday, Ruto thanked the officers for their service and formally received the Kenyan flag following the completion of their deployment
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability
Guterres said Africa is now central in discussions on how to reshape global financial systems that no longer match today’s realities. He argued that many global structures still reflect a world order created in 1945, which no longer fits current economic and political needs.
At the airport, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led the reception, accompanied by National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett and Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, alongside other senior officers.
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha condemned the attacks, describing them as deliberate and pre-planned acts of terror against civilians.
The Secretary-General’s warnings come amid escalating unrest across the Middle East, where fears of a wider confrontation are growing. He noted the actions already taken by the United Nations Security Council, including directives to cease hostilities and ensure that critical maritime routes remain open.
Failure to comply or attempts to bypass the sanctions are considered offences under POT-TFR regulations. The frozen assets include hundreds of millions of shillings across accounts belonging to ten Kenyans and three foreign nationals.
Amb. Osman said Somalia's election to the council and its assumption of the presidency "symbolizes Somalia's commitment to strengthening multilateralism."
Israeli Prime Minister remarks came on Friday, hours before the U.N. Security Council votes on a proposal by Russia and China to delay the sanctions, a move diplomats say is unlikely to succeed.