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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UN Security Council

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security
Global Affairs

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability

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United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres at past UN function/PHOTO/UN
Global Affairs

UN Chief warns Hormuz disruption risks severe global economic pain

The Secretary-General’s warnings come amid escalating unrest across the Middle East, where fears of a wider confrontation are growing. He noted the actions already taken by the United Nations Security Council, including directives to cease hostilities and ensure that critical maritime routes remain open.

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