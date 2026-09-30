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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Haiti

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns
Global Affairs

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns

The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday

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Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security
Global Affairs

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability

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CS Murkomen in Haiti to oversee final withdrawal of 150 Kenya police team
News

CS Murkomen in Haiti to oversee final withdrawal of 150 Kenya police team

Addressing the officers at Toussaint Louverture Airport on April 27, 2026, Murkomen said the operation stands out as a key moment in Kenya’s engagement in global peace initiatives. He delivered a message of appreciation from President William Ruto and Kenyans, noting the emotional weight of leaving communities the officers had worked to protect while preparing to reunite with their families.

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UN appoints former Haiti PM Conille to Kenya role
Global Affairs

UN appoints former Haiti PM Conille to Kenya role

Conille's second term as prime minister, for six months in 2024, ​coincided with the first deployments of Kenyan troops ​as part of a U.N.-backed force mandated to help ⁠Haitian police restore security amid violent conflict with armed gangs.

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U.S. confirms 7,500 pledges for Haiti force as Kenya holds back
Global Affairs

U.S. confirms 7,500 pledges for Haiti force as Kenya holds back

The United Nations Security Council agreed at the end of September 2025 to more than double the size of the international security mission in Haiti, which has been in place for 15 months. The council also approved renaming the mission as a gang suppression force to reflect its expanded role.

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The Haiti Gang Suppression Force (GSF) during an operation/HANDOUT
Global Affairs

United State secures 7,500-troop support for Haiti Gang Force

The move follows a September decision by the United Nations Security Council to double the size of the 15-month-old security mission in Haiti and rename it the Gang Suppression Force. The mission had previously operated under the Kenya-led Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), which struggled with both funding and staffing.

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Kenya salutes Haiti mission team atl Jamhuri Day parade
News

Kenya salutes Haiti mission team atl Jamhuri Day parade

President William Ruto stood to applaud them as they passed the presidential dais, with the officers pausing briefly to salute him in a coordinated march. The stadium erupted once more as Kenyans honoured not only the returning team but also the three officers who died during operations to suppress the Haitian gangs. The fallen officers were remembered as heroes whose sacrifice allowed their colleagues to complete the mission.

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Kenya welcomes home 230 officers from Haiti
News

Kenya welcomes home 230 officers from Haiti

National Security Advisor Monica Juma led the reception and praised the team for representing the country with honour throughout the mission. She said the officers carried out their duties with professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility both to Kenya and to the people of Haiti.

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Kenya deploys 230 police officers to Haiti to strengthen security operations
News

Kenya deploys 230 police officers to Haiti to strengthen security operations

GSF Commander Godfrey Otunge welcomed the new officers, noting their deployment comes at a crucial period and will help reinforce and accelerate progress made in countering gang activities. Boinett added that the incoming personnel had undergone intensive training and are dedicated to respecting international human rights standards and adhering to strict operational conduct.

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World Cup 2026 preview: All qualified teams and draw
Sports

World Cup 2026 preview: All qualified teams and draw

Heavyweights such as France, Portugal, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Croatia have also clinched spots after decisive wins in their groups. Norway’s 4-1 victory over Italy booked their return to major-tournament football for the first time since 1998.

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