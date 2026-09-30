UN extends Haiti anti-gang force mandate to March 2027
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
Federal prosecutor Jason Reding Quinones said on social media that the 18 suspects had been “transported in military plane from Haiti to face American justice in the Southern District of Florida”.
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
Speaking during a flag handover ceremony for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on Friday, Ruto thanked the officers for their service and formally received the Kenyan flag following the completion of their deployment
The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday
Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability
Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana led the concerns, telling the House that families of officers linked to the mission are still struggling with unanswered questions, especially where there is no clear confirmation on what happened to their loved ones.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Ng’ong’o said the institution has supported generations of creatives, cultural exchange programmes and language training initiatives extending from Nairobi to regional town.
The debate comes days after a brutal daytime attack at Kwa Kamari Trading Centre in Tseikuru subcounty, where seven people were killed when heavily armed assailants struck without warning.
The officers touched down on Tuesday evening, bringing to a close Kenya’s latest rotation of personnel assigned to support security operations in the Caribbean nation.
Addressing the officers at Toussaint Louverture Airport on April 27, 2026, Murkomen said the operation stands out as a key moment in Kenya’s engagement in global peace initiatives. He delivered a message of appreciation from President William Ruto and Kenyans, noting the emotional weight of leaving communities the officers had worked to protect while preparing to reunite with their families.
At the airport, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led the reception, accompanied by National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett and Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, alongside other senior officers.
The delay comes as Haiti continues to struggle with worsening insecurity that has displaced more than 1.4 million people, about 12 percent of the population. The scale of the crisis has raised serious concerns about whether authorities can organize a credible and inclusive vote.
Conille's second term as prime minister, for six months in 2024, coincided with the first deployments of Kenyan troops as part of a U.N.-backed force mandated to help Haitian police restore security amid violent conflict with armed gangs.
A contingent of 215 Kenyan police officers has returned from a UN-backed security mission in Haiti, marking the end of their deployment supporting efforts to restore public order and protect civilians.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed additional commitments to the Kenya-led mission in Haiti, with countries such as Canada and Japan expected to contribute.
The transfer of power between the nine-member council, created in April 2024, and 54-year-old businessman Fils-Aimé took place under tight security, given Haiti’s unstable political climate.
Speaking during a joint media briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the enhanced cooperation reflects the strong partnership and mutual respect between the two nations.
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the action targets the two council members, their spouses, and children, citing their role in aiding gangs and other criminal organisations in Haiti.
The United Nations Security Council agreed at the end of September 2025 to more than double the size of the international security mission in Haiti, which has been in place for 15 months. The council also approved renaming the mission as a gang suppression force to reflect its expanded role.
The move follows a September decision by the United Nations Security Council to double the size of the 15-month-old security mission in Haiti and rename it the Gang Suppression Force. The mission had previously operated under the Kenya-led Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), which struggled with both funding and staffing.
President William Ruto stood to applaud them as they passed the presidential dais, with the officers pausing briefly to salute him in a coordinated march. The stadium erupted once more as Kenyans honoured not only the returning team but also the three officers who died during operations to suppress the Haitian gangs. The fallen officers were remembered as heroes whose sacrifice allowed their colleagues to complete the mission.
National Security Advisor Monica Juma led the reception and praised the team for representing the country with honour throughout the mission. She said the officers carried out their duties with professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility both to Kenya and to the people of Haiti.
GSF Commander Godfrey Otunge welcomed the new officers, noting their deployment comes at a crucial period and will help reinforce and accelerate progress made in countering gang activities. Boinett added that the incoming personnel had undergone intensive training and are dedicated to respecting international human rights standards and adhering to strict operational conduct.
A decree released by the Provisional Electoral Council, which is in charge of running the vote, outlined that the first round of the presidential and legislative elections is scheduled for August next year.
In a new assessment, Gang Suppression Force (GSF) Commander Godfrey Otunge said the restructuring of Haiti’s security architecture has created a unified framework that is now driving more coordinated and sustained operations on the ground.
Heavyweights such as France, Portugal, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Croatia have also clinched spots after decisive wins in their groups. Norway’s 4-1 victory over Italy booked their return to major-tournament football for the first time since 1998.
The coordinated, intelligence-led mission brought together specialized units from the Haitian National Police (PNH), the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), and the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAd’H), marking one of the most extensive security operations undertaken this year.
The force in a statement confirmed that all officers are safe and accounted for.
The burial took place at his home in Katuaa, Kalama Sub-County, Machakos County, drawing a large crowd of mourners who came to pay their respects. His wife, Gladys Ndunda, spoke of her husband as a man who cherished his family deeply and brought joy to those around him.