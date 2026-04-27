Kilimani’s Wood Avenue fully reopened after major road makeover

After months of complaints over flooding, dust, and stalled movement, Wood Avenue in Kilimani has been brought back to life, offering a clear sign of Nairobi’s renewed push to fix its troubled road network. The once damaged stretch off Argwings Kodhek Road is now fully usable, restoring smooth access to a fast-growing area and easing pressure on nearby routes.

The 1.5-kilometre road, which cuts through a zone that has seen more than seven new buildings come up, had fallen into disrepair after prolonged exposure to heavy rains and constant use by heavy trucks. At its worst, sections became nearly impossible to use, slowing down transport and affecting daily business activities along the corridor.

Rehabilitation works have now changed that situation, with the road reopened to motorists, pedestrians, and traders. A major part of the work focused on drainage, where a 900mm diameter system was installed to improve water flow. Blocked channels were also cleared to stop water from collecting on the road and causing further damage.

The project is part of a joint programme between Nairobi City County and the national government, delivered through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority. The wider plan is aimed at upgrading roads, improving drainage, and ensuring the city can better handle extreme weather while supporting movement within key urban areas.

Construction is still ongoing on nearby roads including Kasuku Road, Timau Road, and Jabavu Road, with teams also preparing for overlay works on Amboseli Road, Chalbi Drive, and Muhoya Avenue as part of the same programme.

Nairobi's Kilimani’s Wood Avenue road drainage undergoes rehabilitation.PHOTO/NCCG

Traders along Wood Avenue say the improvements are already making a difference. Sylvester Masinde, who sells fruits in the area, said business had suffered when the road was in poor condition. “Customers avoided this area because it was messy and uncomfortable. Now things have changed, and business is picking up again,” he said.

Boda boda riders have also welcomed the changes, pointing to better safety and faster movement. Gabriel Ochieng said the road used to be difficult to use, especially during rainy periods. “Before, it was risky and slow. Now the road is smooth, and we can move easily and serve more customers,” he said.

Assistant Site Engineer Edwin Muga said the drainage upgrade played a key role in restoring the road. “The road had been severely damaged, but with the installation of a larger 900mm drainage system and the opening of blocked sections, we are ensuring proper water flow and preventing future deterioration,” he explained.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county is working towards recarpeting more than 300 kilometres of roads across all 85 wards. He noted that ongoing rains have slowed some works but expressed confidence in the overall plan.

“We have laid out a clear plan to address roads across all 85 wards. This cooperation agreement is designed to tackle the city’s long-standing infrastructure challenges, and soon we will be able to look back and highlight the progress made,” Sakaja said.

The works fall under a cooperation framework between the county and President William Ruto, focusing on road construction, recarpeting, and drainage improvements as part of efforts to improve Nairobi’s infrastructure.