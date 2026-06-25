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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Interior CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen in Haiti to oversee final withdrawal of 150 Kenya police team
News

CS Murkomen in Haiti to oversee final withdrawal of 150 Kenya police team

Addressing the officers at Toussaint Louverture Airport on April 27, 2026, Murkomen said the operation stands out as a key moment in Kenya’s engagement in global peace initiatives. He delivered a message of appreciation from President William Ruto and Kenyans, noting the emotional weight of leaving communities the officers had worked to protect while preparing to reunite with their families.

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