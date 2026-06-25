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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says police are ready to provide security during today’s planned demonstrations across the country.
Addressing the officers at Toussaint Louverture Airport on April 27, 2026, Murkomen said the operation stands out as a key moment in Kenya’s engagement in global peace initiatives. He delivered a message of appreciation from President William Ruto and Kenyans, noting the emotional weight of leaving communities the officers had worked to protect while preparing to reunite with their families.