MPs raise concerns over experience in Vatican envoy vetting

A parliamentary vetting session for Kenya’s nominee to the Vatican turned into a pointed review of diplomatic appointments, with lawmakers raising concerns over experience, policy direction, and how a new mission would operate under tight resources.

The National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Nelson Koech, conducted the approval hearing for Dr Julius Murori Mbijiwe on Monday, who has been nominated to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Holy See.

Dr Mbijiwe, currently Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government since April 2025, outlined his public service record, having served as a Member of County Assembly in Meru from 2013 to 2022. He told the committee that his background in governance, education, and community work, including faith-based initiatives, has prepared him for the role.

He pointed to his tenure as Chairperson of the Budget Committee in the county assembly, saying it equipped him with negotiation and leadership skills that would be useful in strengthening ties between Kenya and the Holy See.

The National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Nelson Koech at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on April 27, 2026.PHOTO/ NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

However, the committee questioned his lack of formal diplomatic experience, noting that many career diplomats have been waiting for similar opportunities. Nelson Koech raised concerns about a proposed framework that seeks to guide such appointments.

"There is a proposed law before the National Assembly on a 70:30 ratio in diplomatic appointments, whereby 70 per cent of diplomats are drawn from diplomatic roles and 30 per cent from other fields. Do you support this proposition because, as we are talking now, you are employed as the Chief of Staff in Meru County, yet there are career diplomats who have been waiting for a long time for an opportunity to serve?" Hon. Koech asked.

Dr Mbijiwe defended the need for a broader approach to appointments.

"I am aware of the Bill that is in process; however, I find it prudent that appointment of Ambassadors be across the board, not necessarily from diplomats alone. Experience from other fields, including politics, also contributes significantly to diplomacy. I would support the idea of keeping it open because all these other fields are important for service," he said.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about how the new mission would be managed, especially given ongoing challenges in Kenya’s foreign offices such as limited funding, staffing gaps, and inefficiencies. Martha Wangari asked the nominee to explain how he would ensure accountability and effective operations.

"This Committee has consistently highlighted systemic challenges affecting Kenya’s missions abroad, including understaffing, constrained budgetary allocations, and operational inefficiencies. What governance frameworks, financial controls, and performance management systems will you establish to ensure efficient mission operations?" Hon. Wangari asked.

Dr Mbijiwe acknowledged the constraints and said he would adopt a cost-conscious approach.

"Resources are never enough, and I will take measures to ensure that I work with a small number of officers who will handle multiple roles so that we reduce staff numbers and avoid overspending," he responded.

The committee further questioned how the posting would support Kenya’s economic diplomacy agenda, given that the Holy See is not a commercial hub. Caleb Amisi asked how the nominee would deliver results in such an environment.

"Our foreign policy is anchored on several pillars, including economic diplomacy. The Holy See is largely non-commercial. How do you intend to advance this pillar in such a mission?" Hon. Amisi asked.

Dr Mbijiwe said he would first understand the structure and priorities of the Holy See and identify areas of cooperation.

"It is true that the Holy See is not primarily focused on economic trade but on education, health, and peacekeeping. I will study the country and its operations, and work closely with Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify any possible economic opportunities, without compromising the mission and values of the host state," he said.

He also stressed the need to establish a fully operational embassy in Vatican City to improve coordination and oversight, while strengthening Kenya’s engagement in education and health. He added that prudent use of public resources would guide his work.

The committee will now review his suitability and submit its report to the National Assembly for debate and a final decision.